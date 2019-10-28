Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bramshill Investments Nominated for Seven Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments has been nominated for 7 awards from Pension Bridge for its upcoming Institutional Asset Management Awards 2019. Bramshill Investments is an alternative asset manager with approximately $3 billion under management offering strategies across various debt and fixed income markets. Bramshill seeks to harness the best risk-reward investments across fixed income with a flexible and opportunistic mindset. The firm manages its strategies in both fund and managed account format.

Bramshill Investments Logo

Bramshill's nominations are in the following categories.

  • Liquid Alternative Strategy of the Year
  • Multi-Asset Class Strategy of the Year
  • ESG Strategy of the Year
  • Active Global Fixed Income Strategy of the Year         
  • Quant/Systematic Strategy of the Year               
  • New Fixed Income Strategy of the Year               
  • Long/Short Strategy of the Year                           

Quote from CIO:

"It is an honor to be recognized by Pension Bridge," said Art DeGaetano, CIO and Founder of Bramshill Investments. "Our team has a long history of working together throughout various credit cycles. This learned history has allowed us to collaboratively and opportunistically reallocate capital with conviction." 

Art DeGaetano, CIO and Founder of Bramshill Investments

The winners will be announced Wednesday, November 6th at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

For more information about the strategy, please contact Bramshill Investments at 201-708-8150 / investorrelations@bramshillinvestments.com 

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm's core investment strategy was spun out of an investment strategy run at GLG Partners and has a proven track record of over ten years with an absolute return objective. Today, Bramshill Investments has approximately $3 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com.

Media Contact:
Bramshill Investments
Brittney Van Calcar
201-708-8150
brittney@bramshillinvestments.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bramshill-investments-nominated-for-seven-pension-bridge-institutional-asset-management-awards-300946438.html

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pELLIE MAE : to Acquire Capsilon to Deliver End-to-End Mortgage Automation | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:23pRIVERVIEW BANK CONTINUES EXPANSION IN GROWTH MARKETS : Entering the Allentown Area with a Local and Established Banking Team
PR
01:22pSDL : Inspiring Women in Localization Panel Offers Tips for Success
PU
01:22pCALIDA : increases stake in LAFUMA to 91.84%
PU
01:22pELLIE MAE : Survey Uncovers how Technology is Changing the Mortgage Lender and Borrower Experience | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:21pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Ellie Mae and Wells Fargo Funding Expand Encompass Investor Connect Integration | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:21pANCESTRY : ® Debuts the World's Largest Digital Archive of Searchable Online Obituaries and Death Announcements, Powered by Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence
BU
01:20pAPPLE : launches AirPods Pro at $249
RE
01:20pROBIT PLC : Repurchase of own shares on 28 October 2019
AQ
01:20pSEC and Fordham University School of Law to Host Conference on Combating Community-Based Financial Fraud
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group