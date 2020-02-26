Brand Management Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Omnicom Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies in the Brand Management Services Industry | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global brand management services industry and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 1 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005422/en/

Read the 124-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Brand Management Services Industry – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

Digital channels are emerging as a cost-effective medium to advertise services and products. This is serving as a motivation for buyers from the automotive, retail, and FMCG sectors to incorporate digital mediums such as social media channels in their brand positioning strategies. These channels generate actionable insights in the form of consumer data which can be analyzed by buyers to assess their brand’s performance and devise or revise their marketing strategies accordingly. This is resulting in demand growth in the brand management services industry to a significant extent.

The Top Brand Management Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

While investment in analytics software is allowing service providers to develop highly customized brand campaigns for buyers, it is serving as a prominent cost accelerator of service providers’ OPEX. A significant portion of this OPEX will be compensated by buyers in the form of excess procurement spend in the brand management services industry. Considering its probability, this report has listed the top brand management service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this industry.

Omnicom Group- It is imperative for buyers to evaluate the omnichannel capabilities of this service provider prior to engagement. Omni-channel marketing refers to the use of different channels such as websites, e-mail, social media, and print media. It helps buyers to improve their customer insights, increase their brand exposure, and ensure customer retention, as well as subsequently, raise their revenue.

Marsh & McLennan Companies- Measuring the effectiveness of marketing campaigns is necessary to gauge the performance of this service provider. Hence, it is crucial for buyers to utilize ROI measurement methodologies for marketing programs. Single attribution, test and control groups, and the full market mix modeling are some of the methodologies that buyers can use to determine the efficacy of the marketing campaigns designed by this service provider.

Publicis Groupe- Buyers are advised to assess the capability of this service provider to execute brand strategies effectively and check whether these strategies are aligned with the latest market developments. Some of the other parameters that buyers can use to assess execution strategies are visual design execution, communication strategy, and mobile-responsive website design.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Brand management services industry spend segmentation by region

Brand management services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for brand management service providers

Brand management service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the brand management services industry

Brand management services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the brand management services industry

