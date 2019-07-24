Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brand New Non-Profit TBI Medical-Legal Organization Launched This Month: Brain Society of California (Brain SoCal)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

Earlier this month, a group of prominent Southern California lawyers launched a new non-profit organization, called Brain Society of California (“Brain SoCal”), dedicated to raising awareness and education regarding traumatic brain injury (“TBI”). Brain SoCal is a non-profit organization founded by TBI attorney and advocate, Tina Odjaghian, in order to create a platform to exchange ideas among prominent medical-legal professionals in the TBI community, and serve as a resource to brain-injured individuals and their support structures at the most difficult time in their lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005926/en/

Brain Society of California | Board of Directors (Graphic: Business Wire)

Brain Society of California | Board of Directors (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ms. Odjaghian, most known for achieving some of the highest consecutive settlements and awards on behalf of injured workers in catastrophic cases in California, has enlisted the help and partnership of the most prominent medical and legal professionals in the brain injury community, including trial lawyers Tom Girardi (most well-known for his involvement in the PG&E case with Erin Brokovich, and cast member of the Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Brian Panish, a Los Angeles-based personal injury trial lawyer who has obtained some of the most significant jury verdicts in United States history on behalf of plaintiffs.

The Board of Directors dream team that will carry out the organization’s mission also includes superstar trial lawyers Arash Homampour, Chris Dolan, Brian Chase, Mike Arias, John Carpenter, Chris AuMais, Rahul Ravipudi, Steve Vartazarian, Bobby Saadian, Ibiere Seck, Tom Feher, Pejman Ben-Cohen, Minh Nguyen, Mauro Fiore, Jr. and Anna Sarukhanyan. The Board is also joined by Naz Yari, Vice-President of Power Liens, LLC, dedicated to giving injured persons access to care, and Dr. Armen Terteryan, TBI advocate. Dr. David Patterson of Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare will head the medical advisory team to the Board of Directors.

The organization’s mission is to share fresh ideas and disseminate cutting-edge medical and legal knowledge and resources to families and professionals charged with the responsibility of advocating on behalf of individuals suffering from brain injury, and arming them with the tools necessary to improve their recovery and quality of life through education, advocacy, collaboration, and support.

With the incidence of TBI at an all-time high and a staggering number of new cases reported each year, the need for education and advocacy is present more than ever. Attorneys and medical professionals demonstrating exemplary leadership and skills in mastering their craft have come together to dedicate their time and resources to spearhead Brain SoCal and create a nexus to champion the cause of catastrophically injured individuals suffering from TBI.

Brain SoCal will host its first annual medical-legal convention, Brain SoCal Med-Legal, at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles on October 4 and 5, 2019. At the convention, the nation’s leading traumatic brain injury experts will share cutting-edge innovations and pearls of wisdom with invaluable and relevant resources and lessons for all persons and professionals affected by TBI.

Registration is now open for Brain SoCal Med-Legal at www.BrainSoCal.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:44pNiu Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 23, 2019
GL
09:42pALIBABA : Salesforce expands footprint into China with Alibaba partnership
RE
09:40pFACEBOOK : Posts Strong Earnings, Revenue Growth -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:40pMEDIA RELEASE : Risks intensify in the rapidly expanding corporate PPA market
PU
09:39pCASTLE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
09:32pLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Higher Lithium Grades Wider Interval at Cauchari
AQ
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING CADENCE BANCORPORATION (NYSE : CADE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Cadence Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ : KPTI) and Encourages Karyopharm Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST EAGLE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ : EGBN) and Encourages Eagle Bancorp Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:30pOil steadies after global demand worries spark fall
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Facebook to pay record $5 billion U.S. fine over privacy; faces antitrust probe
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : warns of costly privacy changes, discloses another U.S. probe
4LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Second Quarter Results
5ZTE CORPORATION : Xilinx resumes some Huawei sales, but lower forecast sends shares down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group