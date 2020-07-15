Log in
Brand New Virtual Exhibition in July - Summer Sourcing Weeks丨Go ONLINE

07/15/2020 | 06:08am EDT

The COVID-19 outbreak has put a damper on business activity across the world. With travel limitations in place across markets, it is difficult for international buyers to travel for visiting physical exhibitions. But there is a simple solution – go digital.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005405/en/

Brand New Virtual Exhibition in July - Summer Sourcing Weeks | Go ONLINE (Photo: Business Wire)

Brand New Virtual Exhibition in July - Summer Sourcing Weeks | Go ONLINE (Photo: Business Wire)

Summer Sourcing Weeks丨Go ONLINE (SSWGO) organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) offers a one-stop sourcing online platform for buyers and suppliers to continue exploring business opportunities in industries including lighting, electronics, ICT, medical & healthcare, houseware, fashion, home textiles & furnishings, gifts & premium as well as printing & packaging.

Click2Match is a brand new AI-enabled business matching platform in SSWGO. With tailor-made virtual meeting, meeting planner, live chat, instant video conferencing and online expert talks, this self-service platform allows buyers and suppliers to enjoy a hassle-free online sourcing and networking experience.

Fair Websites:

Summer Sourcing Weeks丨Go ONLINE

https://ssw.hktdc.com/en/


© Business Wire 2020
