Brand New Virtual Exhibition in July - Summer Sourcing Weeks丨Go ONLINE

The COVID-19 outbreak has put a damper on business activity across the world. With travel limitations in place across markets, it is difficult for international buyers to travel for visiting physical exhibitions. But there is a simple solution – go digital.

Summer Sourcing Weeks丨Go ONLINE (SSWGO) organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) offers a one-stop sourcing online platform for buyers and suppliers to continue exploring business opportunities in industries including lighting, electronics, ICT, medical & healthcare, houseware, fashion, home textiles & furnishings, gifts & premium as well as printing & packaging.

Click2Match is a brand new AI-enabled business matching platform in SSWGO. With tailor-made virtual meeting, meeting planner, live chat, instant video conferencing and online expert talks, this self-service platform allows buyers and suppliers to enjoy a hassle-free online sourcing and networking experience.

Summer Sourcing Weeks丨Go ONLINE

