Brand Solutions for Lockdown: Why not Launch your Product with AR?

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Apr 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Immersive Augmented Reality developer INDE launches a range of technology initiatives to help launch and promote brands during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Where once events provided an opportunity to create a human connection, we are now left with warehoused products and siloed audiences; and where retail spaces once offered a chance to buy, try and explore, we are now left with a two-dimensional surface that doesn't afford the same level of connection that physical retail once did. The unique affordances of Augmented Reality in all its forms presents a solution to some of the problems that we're all currently facing," said Alex Poulson, CEO of INDE.



INDE, the award-winning immersive studio specialising in AR has moved to provide brands and retailers with technologies that enable product promotion and demonstration via mobile devices to counter some of the key issues arising from widespread store closures and conventional advertising budget cuts.



Through its WebAR, MobileAR and Virtual Reality technologies, illustrated by showcases and use cases, INDE offers practical and cost-effective access to these frontier technologies.



WebAR offers a unique, highly immersive platform to allow AR product demo without the need to download "another app." WebAR can offer 2D and 3D experiences on iOS and Android, representing a great way for brands to explore the potential of AR marketing without the need for a dedicated app build.



MobileAR can be used to deliver product configuration, as well as other visual effects using rich media AR straight from iOS/Android. MobileAR represents the choice for brands looking for longer-term engagement with B2B and B2C brands.



Virtual Reality brings live events and launches to life for brands that are unable to launch public events. INDE's VR development gives brands and retailers the chance to broadcast 360 and 180-degree video in both live and recorded formats. VR is visually very powerful, allowing brands the opportunity to really engage users in product launches.



To learn more about how augmented reality can transform promotion in the COVID-19 Pandemic visit: https://www.indestry.com/blog/2020/4/7/launching-your-product-with-augmented-realit



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0416s2p-inde-vr-300dpi.jpg



News Source: INDE

Related link: https://www.indestry.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/brand-solutions-for-lockdown-why-not-launch-your-product-with-ar/