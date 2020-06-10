Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BrandLoyalties Announces New Investment Index for Uncertain Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 08:34am EDT

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandLoyalties, Inc., a Colorado-based researcher and provider of alternative data, announced today the launch of its Self-Sustaining Demand Index ("BLSD" as calculated at INDXX). The index tracks US corporations that are likely to continue to grow revenues regardless of general changes in economic or market conditions.

The BLSD Index is an equally weighted long only smart beta strategy that invests in US mid and large cap consumer equities. Powered by BrandLoyalties, Inc.'s proprietary web luminosity metrics, the strategy anticipates which companies' revenues are more resistant to event volatility and that may even benefit during market disruptions.

"Although the index provided outstanding defensive properties during the recent market downturn, it turns out that the same mix of corporations has had 'legs' over the entire 2008-2020 market cycle," said Tony Seker, President of BrandLoyalties, Inc. "In INDXX's proforma historical testing of the index, BLSD has consistently out-performed broad market benchmarks since 2008, providing compound annualized excess returns of over 500 basis points per year – making this far more than just a short term strategy and highly suitable for longer term investments."

The BLSD index uses the daily metrics from BrandLoyalties, Inc. to systematically choose the top-ranked mid to large capitalization equities for inclusion in the index. These companies are in select industries (using classifications provided by NASDAQ and GICS) which are poised to have revenue streams that will likely improve regardless of systemic changes in the economy over the following quarter. As of 03/31/2020 the index's proforma portfolio contained 87 equities with an average market capitalization of $65 Billion.

ABOUT BRANDLOYALTIES, INC

BrandLoyalties provides quantitative investors with daily ticker-level measurements of consumer loyalty to the brands of over 4,000 companies publicly traded on US, Asian and European exchanges. They have been tracking daily online citations of over 45,000 brand names since 2006, and have provided institutional clients with brand loyalty rankings since 2012.

They have also developed a family of indexes that utilize BrandLoyalties' advanced metrics to "supercharge" index performance. That index family is listed and updated daily on their website at www.BrandLoyalties.com. In addition to BLSD, the indexes include "supercharged" capitalization tranches, broad consumer groups, sector specific groups and several consumer themes with noteworthy proforma performance – including their i-Biz, Lifestyles and Guilty Pleasures indexes.

For more information, contact Tony Seker at 241382@email4pr.com or (201) 400-4199.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandloyalties-announces-new-investment-index-for-uncertain-times-301073291.html

SOURCE BrandLoyalties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aConsumer Price Index
PU
08:48aCERENCE : Studio Puts Custom Voice-Driven AI Innovations into the Hands of Developers Around the World
PU
08:48aBoards Lack Confidence in Digital Transformation Progress, Survey by Corporate Board Member and PwC Reveals
PR
08:48aKEYCORP : EasyUp® Becomes Most Flexible, Free Debt Paydown Feature on the Market
PR
08:48aINTERSERVE : awarded Â£15.6m contract to improve A602, Hertfordshire
AQ
08:47aGREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:46aSTARBUCKS : forecasts up to $2.2 billion drop in third-quarter operating income on COVID-19
RE
08:46aAMYRIS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:46aHKSCAN OYJ : Resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting of HKScan Corporation
AQ
08:46aALTAGAS LTD. : Announces Monthly Dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group