BrandLoyalties Announces New Investment Index for Uncertain Times

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandLoyalties, Inc., a Colorado-based researcher and provider of alternative data, announced today the launch of its Self-Sustaining Demand Index ("BLSD" as calculated at INDXX). The index tracks US corporations that are likely to continue to grow revenues regardless of general changes in economic or market conditions.

The BLSD Index is an equally weighted long only smart beta strategy that invests in US mid and large cap consumer equities. Powered by BrandLoyalties, Inc.'s proprietary web luminosity metrics, the strategy anticipates which companies' revenues are more resistant to event volatility and that may even benefit during market disruptions.

"Although the index provided outstanding defensive properties during the recent market downturn, it turns out that the same mix of corporations has had 'legs' over the entire 2008-2020 market cycle," said Tony Seker, President of BrandLoyalties, Inc. "In INDXX's proforma historical testing of the index, BLSD has consistently out-performed broad market benchmarks since 2008, providing compound annualized excess returns of over 500 basis points per year – making this far more than just a short term strategy and highly suitable for longer term investments."

The BLSD index uses the daily metrics from BrandLoyalties, Inc. to systematically choose the top-ranked mid to large capitalization equities for inclusion in the index. These companies are in select industries (using classifications provided by NASDAQ and GICS) which are poised to have revenue streams that will likely improve regardless of systemic changes in the economy over the following quarter. As of 03/31/2020 the index's proforma portfolio contained 87 equities with an average market capitalization of $65 Billion.

ABOUT BRANDLOYALTIES, INC

BrandLoyalties provides quantitative investors with daily ticker-level measurements of consumer loyalty to the brands of over 4,000 companies publicly traded on US, Asian and European exchanges. They have been tracking daily online citations of over 45,000 brand names since 2006, and have provided institutional clients with brand loyalty rankings since 2012.

They have also developed a family of indexes that utilize BrandLoyalties' advanced metrics to "supercharge" index performance. That index family is listed and updated daily on their website at www.BrandLoyalties.com. In addition to BLSD, the indexes include "supercharged" capitalization tranches, broad consumer groups, sector specific groups and several consumer themes with noteworthy proforma performance – including their i-Biz, Lifestyles and Guilty Pleasures indexes.

