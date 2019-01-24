BrandMuscle Hires Richard Mendis as Chief Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, recently announced the hire of Richard Mendis as Chief Strategy Officer.



Mendis to lead strategic initiatives across corporate marketing and product management





Mendis comes to BrandMuscle with over 20 years of enterprise software product management and marketing experience. In this newly created position, Mendis will be responsible for guiding the development of the company’s strategic priorities across corporate marketing and product management functions. He will also serve on the company’s executive committee, reporting to the CEO.

“I am thrilled to bring Richard onto the leadership team to help us strengthen our product and go-to-market strategy,” said Scott Weeren, BrandMuscle Chief Executive Officer. “He will be a strong addition as we continue our expansion into new vertical markets, and as we make investments in building the next generation of our integrated multi-channel marketing platform.”

Most recently, Mendis served as Vice President of Portfolio Marketing at TIBCO Software, where he led teams across product marketing, analyst relations, voice of the customer, and market intelligence for TIBCO’s integration and analytics solutions. Mendis joined TIBCO via the acquisition of Nanoscale, previously AnyPresence, a microservices development platform, where he was the co-founder and Chief Product Officer. Prior to Nanoscale, Richard was Vice President of Solution Management at SAP. Richard joined SAP through the acquisition of a previous startup he co-founded called Clear Standards, where he was Chief Marketing Officer.

“I am excited to join the growing BrandMuscle team,” said Mendis. “This company provides solutions and services to some of the world’s largest brands to improve their channel marketing effectiveness, and I look forward to contributing to our customers’ and the company’s success.”

Mendis has also held roles in product management at Siebel Systems, where he worked on marketing automation solutions, including marketing resource management and events management. Mendis has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Toronto.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing. A pioneer in distributed/local marketing, BrandMuscle serves more than 300 of the world’s top brands with a team of nearly 1,000 can-do professionals in five offices globally and embedded within 75 client locations. The BrandMuscle integrated local marketing platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to simply deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies the process of digital and physical marketing executions, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and achieve significant, measurable ROI. To learn more, call (866) 464-4342, visit BrandMuscle.com or follow on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn .

