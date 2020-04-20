BrandMuscle Named a Leader in Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) Report by Independent Research Firm

Log in
04/20/2020 | 10:06am EDT

CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, today announced Forrester Research has positioned BrandMuscle as a leader in its report, The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020. We believe this recognition further validates BrandMuscle’s continuous, 20-year innovation and deep industry expertise in through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) solutions.

Forrester evaluated 13 of the most significant TCMA vendors against 24 criteria, including governance (manufacturer/vendor), execution (partners), and technology. BrandMuscle received the highest possible scores in the criteria of MDF/co-op funds management, marketing vehicles, digital asset management, physical asset management, account-based B2B campaigns, concierge/self-service, delivery options, pricing strategy, partner ecosystem, revenue dynamics, customer base, and number of employees.

“BrandMuscle has spent the past two decades helping businesses grow their brands and revenue through local marketing channels. Our broad technology platform and concierge services help our customers scale their brand marketing initiatives across millions of local businesses,” said Scott Weeren, BrandMuscle CEO. “We are honored to be recognized as a leader by a premier independent analyst firm like Forrester, and look forward to continued innovation in the TCMA space to serve our rapidly-growing customer base.”

The report states that BrandMuscle is “reaching beyond brand compliance and integrating a complete set of tools to help local businesses execute marketing campaigns that drive revenue results.” Along with the highest possible score in the customer base criterion, BrandMuscle reference interviews “reveal customers who are happy with the product and the company.” Finally, BrandMuscle is recognized as “a good fit for companies with well-known national brands and highly decentralized franchises, retailers, or channels”.

“Our position as a leader in The Forrester Wave validates, in our opinion, BrandMuscle’s market-leading capabilities to enable complex cross-channel engagement strategies,” said Richard Mendis, BrandMuscle Chief Strategy Officer. “We continue to invest in both our partner ecosystem and organic R&D, through BrandMuscle Labs projects such as machine learning driven local marketing recommendations, to provide the most innovative TCMA software and services to our customers.”

Additional Information:

  • The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 is available here.
  • To learn more about BrandMuscle’s integrated through-channel marketing automation platform, please visit: https://www.brandmuscle.com/solutions/.

Connect with BrandMuscle:

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

Contact: Lori Alba
VP of Marketing
lori.alba@brandmuscle.com
216-454-2047

