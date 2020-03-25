BrandMuscle Wins Best Go-to-Market Strategy from Localogy

CHICAGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recently announced winners of the first annual Localogy Excellence Awards includes BrandMuscle for Best Go-to-Market Strategy. These inaugural awards celebrate leaders in localization across the marketing, media and technology industries with awards in eight categories. Winners were to be announced on the final day of Localogy's annual event – Localogy 20/20 – which has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Given the current global environment, we are happy to share a bit of good news with the announcement of our 2020 award winners. These organizations continue to innovate, pivot and innovate again on their way to capturing the category, the marketplace and the future of localization," said Bill Dinan, CEO of Localogy. "It was a tough decision for our analysts, but these marketing services and SMB SaaS companies stood out from the pack thanks to their incredible dedication to engaging with local and small businesses worldwide."

The go-to-market strategy for which BrandMuscle was recognized helped an insurance giant navigate the complexities of the local insurance marketing landscape. The customer deployed BrandMuscle’s solutions for turnkey brand management, local marketing execution and co-op fund utilization. This platform improved agent satisfaction by streamlining the approval and reimbursement process, while mitigating legal risks associated with agent advertising.

Since implementing BrandMuscle's recommended Go-to-Market strategy, this client has seen:

• 100% co-op utilization rate

• 61% year-over-year growth in local media spend

• 73% increase in agent leads

• 14x jump in quote traffic

“As a strategic partner for over a decade, this client has thrived by tapping into the strength of BrandMuscle’sfull-service team of local marketing experts. We have given the corporate marketing team complete visibility into co-op usage and efficacy, allowing them to optimize investments, allocate resources towards top performing agents, and reduce out-of-pocket cost for agents. As those positive results cascade, more and more agents invest their own funds in marketing, leading to increased agent satisfaction and more impactful local marketing results,” said Jason Tabeling, EVP of Product Strategy at BrandMuscle.

The 2020 Localogy Awards of Excellence categories included Most Significant Business Transformation, Best Localized Marketing Campaign, Best Local Marketplace, and more. View the complete list of winners at localogy.com

