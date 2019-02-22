Log in
BrandSafway™ Announces Acquisition of Century Elevators

02/22/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KENNESAW, Georgia; February 22, 2019 – In a move to expand its motorized capabilities and offer a full suite of access technologies throughout the Gulf Coast, BrandSafway is pleased to announce the acquisition of Century Elevators, effective February 22, 2019. The leading rack and pinion elevator specialist in North America, Century Elevators provides construction and industrial elevators, material hoists, and transport platforms in the Gulf Coast region and beyond. Century Elevators is also the exclusive distributor of PEGA Hoist Ltd. products throughout North America and Böcker Maschinenwerke GmbH (Boecker) equipment in the United States.

“Century Elevators is a very welcome addition to BrandSafway,” said Dave Witsken, president of Energy and Industrial at BrandSafway. “With the outstanding experience and expertise Century Elevators offers in custom elevator and motorized access solutions — in both industrial and commercial settings — we can deliver a higher level of excellence to our customers. We will also be able to strengthen our position in the Gulf Coast and enhance our range and delivery of access technologies.”

A full-service company, Century Elevators provides rental, sales, design, engineering, installation, operation, remote troubleshooting, maintenance and 24-hour emergency services. Founded in 2009 by a team of industry veterans, Century Elevators is headquartered in Webster, Texas, located within the southeastern Houston metro area, and has diversified experience in industries such as oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power, commercial construction, infrastructure and transportation.

Moving forward, Century Elevators will operate as Century Elevators by BrandSafway, an independent business under the BrandSafway umbrella. “We look forward to joining the BrandSafway family of companies,” said Jim Jensen, president of Century Elevators. “This is an exciting opportunity for our business, our employees and our customers.”

Paula Manning, a former president of the Scaffold and Access Industry Association and director of business development for Century Elevators, sees this acquisition as advantageous for customers of both BrandSafway and Century Elevators. “Century Elevators brings elevator, hoist and transport platform expertise to BrandSafway customers in key markets,” she explained. “At the same time, with the help of the BrandSafway team, we will be able to provide more services and products to Century Elevators’ existing customers. This is an exciting time for our team, and we are eager to join the industry leader.”

Century Elevators is the leading rack and pinion elevator specialist in North America and provides construction and industrial elevators, material hoists and transport platforms. In addition, Century Elevators is the exclusive distributor of PEGA Hoist Ltd. products in North America and Boecker equipment in the United States.


Century Elevators offers custom elevator and motorized access solutions in both industrial and commercial settings. Headquartered in Webster, Texas, in the southeastern Houston metro area, Century Elevators has diversified experience in industries such as oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power, commercial construction, infrastructure and transportation.


About BrandSafway
With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of services, products and solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. A portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, BrandSafway offers access, industrial services, and forming and shoring solutions to more than 32,000 customers through a workforce of approximately 35,000 employees, who support our network of 330 strategic locations across 30 countries. With its global footprint, rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings — a full range of work access, insulation, coatings, specialty industrial service, and forming and shoring solutions — BrandSafway supports customers’ maintenance and refurbishment needs as well as new construction and expansion plans. Today’s BrandSafway — large enough to leverage economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while also remaining nimble and responsive — delivers unmatched service with local labor and management.

Karla Cuculi
BrandSafway
262-523-6580
KCuculi@BrandSafway.com

