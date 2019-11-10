Branding China : SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES AND CONVERTIBLE NOTE UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND ISSUE OF UNLISTED WARRANT UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE 0 11/10/2019 | 06:45am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED B C 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 863) SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES AND CONVERTIBLE NOTE UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND ISSUE OF UNLISTED WARRANT UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES AND CONVERTIBLE NOTE On 10 November 2019, the Company and the Subscriber entered into the Subscription Agreement, under which the Company conditionally agreed to allot and/or issue, and the Subscriber conditionally agreed to subscribe for, the 1,051,213 Subscription Shares for a total consideration of HK$7,800,000; and the Convertible Note in an aggregate principal amount of HK$15,600,000. At the same time, the Company, the Subscriber, BC MarketPlace and OS Holdings entered into the Letter Agreement, pursuant to which: (a) immediately prior to Completion, OS Holdings shall repurchase from the Subscriber, and the Subscriber shall sell to OS Holdings, the OS CN in consideration for payment of the OS CN Repurchase Proceeds to the Subscriber; and (b) immediately prior to Completion, BC MarketPlace shall repurchase from the Subscriber, and the Subscriber shall sell to BC MarketPlace, the BC Warrant in consideration for payment of the BC Warrant Repurchase Proceeds to the Subscriber; and (c) in lieu of the Subscriber directly receiving the OS CN Repurchase Proceeds, the Subscriber may elect to direct OS Holdings to pay all or any portion of the OS CN Repurchase Proceeds directly to the Company on behalf of the Subscriber in satisfaction of any portion of the Total Subscription Consideration; and; (d) in lieu of the Subscriber directly receiving the BC Warrant Repurchase Proceeds, the Subscriber may elect to direct BC MarketPlace to pay all or any portion of the BC Warrant Repurchase Proceeds directly to the Company on behalf of the Subscriber in satisfaction of any portion of the Total Subscription Consideration; and (e) any Total Repurchase Proceeds so elected by the Subscriber to be so paid directly to the Company by OS Holdings or BC MarketPlace (as the case may be) on behalf of the Subscriber shall be deemed to have been paid directly by OS Holdings or BC MarketPlace (as the case may be) to the Subscriber, and then paid directly by the Subscriber to the Company in satisfaction of the applicable portion of the Total Subscription Consideration. - 1 - The 1,051,213 Subscription Shares represent (a) approximately 0.37% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (b) approximately 0.35% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares, the Conversion Shares and the Warrant Shares. Based on the Conversion Price of HK$9.52 per Conversion Share, a maximum number of 1,638,655 Conversion Shares will be allotted and issued upon exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Note in full, which represent (a) approximately 0.58% of the existing issued share capital of the Company; and (b) approximately 0.55% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares, the Conversion Shares and the Warrant Shares. ISSUE OF UNLISTED WARRANT On 10 November 2019, the Company and the Subscriber entered into the Warrant Subscription Agreement, under which the Company conditionally agreed to issue to the Subscriber the Warrants conferring the rights to subscribe for a maximum number of 11,526,270 Warrant Shares. The maximum number of 11,526,270 Warrant Shares represent (a) approximately 4.05% of the existing issued share capital of the Company; and (b) approximately 3.86% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares, the Conversion Shares and the Warrant Shares. The Subscription Shares, the Conversion Shares and the Warrant Shares will be issued under the Specific Mandate. As a result of the Letter Agreement, the Total Subscription Consideration is wholly set-off against the Total Repurchase Proceeds, and, accordingly, there are no cash proceeds resulting from the Subscription. The gross proceeds and the estimated net proceeds from the Warrant Issuance are approximately HK$78,000. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Warrant Issuance towards the general working capital of the Group. EGM The EGM will be convened and held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Subscription Agreement, the Warrant Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the issue of the Subscription Shares, the Conversion Shares upon exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Note and the Warrant Shares upon exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrant. A circular containing, among other things, details of the Subscription Agreement, the Warrant and a notice to convene the EGM, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable in accordance with the Listing Rules. Completion of the Subscription and the Warrant Issuance is subject to the fulfillment of the conditions under the Subscription Agreement and the Warrant Subscription Agreement. The Subscription and the Warrant Issuance may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. - 2 - The Board is pleased to announce that, on 10 November 2019, the Company and the Subscriber entered into (a) the Subscription Agreement, under which the Company conditionally agreed to allot and/or issue, and the Subscriber conditionally agreed to subscribe for, the Subscription Shares and the Convertible Note; and (b) the Warrant Subscription Agreement, under which the Company conditionally agreed to issue to the Subscriber the Warrant. SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES AND CONVERTIBLE NOTE The principal terms of the Subscription Agreement are set out below: Date: 10 November 2019 Parties: (i) the Company (ii) the Subscriber The Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue, and the Subscriber conditionally agreed to subscribe for, in each case, subject to the Letter Agreement: (i) the 1,051,213 new Shares for a total consideration of HK$7,800,000; and (ii) the Convertible Note in an aggregate principal amount of HK$15,600,000. Subscription Shares and Subscription Price The Subscription Shares represent (i) approximately 0.37% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 0.35% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares, the Conversion Shares and the Warrant Shares. The aggregate nominal value of the 1,051,213 Subscription Shares is HK$10,512.13. The Subscription Price of HK$7.42 per Subscription Share represents: a discount of approximately 8.73% to the closing price of HK$8.13 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange the last trading day prior to the date of the Subscription Agreement; and a premium of approximately 11.71% over the average closing price of approximately HK$6.642 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately prior to the date of the Subscription Agreement. The Subscription Price was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Company and the Subscriber with reference to the prevailing market conditions and the recent price performance and liquidity of the Shares. The Board considers that the Subscription Price is fair and reasonable based on the current market conditions. - 3 - Principal terms of the Convertible Note Issuer : The Company Principal amount : HK$15,600,000 in aggregate Interest rate : 5% per annum on the principal amount outstanding under the Convertible Note from time to time. If an event of default occurs, the interest rate shall automatically be increased to 10% per annum. Maturity date : 31 December 2020 Status : The Convertible Note constitutes a general, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Company and will rank pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Company. Conversion : The Noteholder may convert all or any portion of the principal amount outstanding into Conversion Shares on or after the issue date of the Convertible Note up to the date falling one day prior to the maturity date. Conversion Price : HK$9.52 per Conversion Share, subject to adjustments which include subdivision or consolidation of the Shares. Rights upon issuance : If at any time the Company grants, issues or sells any options, of options and convertible securities or rights to purchase shares, warrants, convertible securities securities or other property in each case pro rata to all or substantially all of the Shareholders (the ''CN Purchase Rights''), then the Noteholder will be entitled to acquire, upon the terms applicable to such CN Purchase Rights, the aggregate CN Purchase Rights which the Noteholder could have acquired if the Noteholder had held the number of Shares acquirable upon complete conversion of the Convertible Note. Redemption upon : The redemption amount shall be the sum representing 100% of maturity the principal amount of the outstanding Convertible Note plus all accrued and unpaid interest. Early prepayment or : (a) The Company shall not redeem or repay all or any part of redemption; the Convertible Note prior to the maturity date without mandatory the consent of the Noteholder; conversion (b) Upon the consummation of a Corporate Transaction, the Company, at the option of the Noteholder, shall immediately repay all amounts outstanding under the Convertible Note; and - 4 - If at any time after the two (2) month anniversary of the Issue Date (such date is referred to herein as the ''Eligibility Date'' ), (i) the Closing Sale Price of the Shares is equal to or greater than HK$14.39 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share combinations, share dividends, share bonuses and the like occurring from and after the Issue Date) (the ''Trigger Price'' ) for at least fifteen (15) Trading Days during any thirty (30) consecutive Trading Days following the Eligibility Date (the thirty (30) consecutive Trading Days during which the condition in this clause (i) is satisfied are referred to herein as the ''Measuring Period'' ), (ii) the aggregate dollar trading volume (as reported on Bloomberg) of the Shares on the Principal Market for each Trading Day during the Measuring Period exceeds HK$39,000,000 per Trading Day and (iii) no Equity Conditions Failure shall have occurred, then the Company shall have the right to require the Noteholder to convert all (but not less than all) amounts outstanding under the Convertible Note into Shares pursuant to this clause at the Conversion Price in effect on the Mandatory Conversion Date (as defined below) (the ''Mandatory Conversion'' ). The Company may exercise its right to require conversion on one occasion by delivering, within ten (10) Trading Days immediately following the end of a Measuring Period, a written notice thereof by e-mail to the Noteholder (the

''Mandatory Conversion Notice'' and the date on which such notice is delivered to the Noteholder by e-mail is referred to as the ''Mandatory Conversion Notice Date'' ). The Mandatory Conversion Notice shall be irrevocable. The Mandatory Conversion Notice shall (1) state the Trading Day selected for the Mandatory Conversion in accordance with this clause, which Trading Day shall be at least fifteen (15) Trading Days but not more than sixty (60) Trading Days following the Mandatory Conversion Notice Date (the ''Mandatory Conversion Date'' ) and (2) contain a certification from the Chief Executive Officer of the Company that there has been no Equity Conditions Failure. On the Mandatory Conversion Date, the mechanics of conversion under the term of the Warrant shall apply as if the Company had received from the Noteholder on the Mandatory Conversion Date a Conversion Notice to convert all amounts outstanding under the Convertible Note on the Mandatory Conversion Date. Notwithstanding anything contained in this clause to the contrary, if (I) any Shares trade for a price less than the Trigger Price on any day during the period commencing on the Mandatory Conversion Notice Date and ending on the Trading Day immediately preceding the Mandatory Conversion Date; the aggregate dollar trading volume (as reported on Bloomberg) of the Shares on the Principal Market on any Trading Day during the period commencing on the Mandatory Conversion Notice Date and ending on the Trading Day immediately preceding the Mandatory Conversion Date is less than HK$39,000,000; or (III) an Equity Conditions Failure occurs on any day during the period commencing on the Mandatory Conversion Notice Date and ending on the Mandatory Conversion Date which has not been waived in accordance with the terms of the Warrant, then, in any case, the Mandatory Conversion Notice delivered to the Noteholder shall be null and void ab initio and the Mandatory Conversion shall not occur. - 5 - ''Bloomberg'' means Bloomberg, L.P. ''Closing Sale Price'' means, with respect to the Shares as of any date, the closing price for the Shares on the Principal Market, as reported by Bloomberg. All such determinations shall be appropriately adjusted for any share dividend, share bonus, share split, share combination or other similar transaction during such period. ''Equity Conditions'' means: (i) on each day during the period beginning one month prior to the applicable date of determination and ending on and including the applicable date of determination (the ''Equity Conditions Measuring Period''), all of the Shares issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Note are freely tradable under all applicable securities laws; (ii) on each day during the Equity Conditions Measuring Period, the Shares (including all of the Shares issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Note) are listed or designated for quotation (as applicable) on the Principal Market and shall not have been suspended from trading on the Principal Market (other than suspensions of not more than two days and occurring prior to the applicable date of determination due to business announcements by the Company) nor shall delisting or suspension by the Principal Market have been threatened (with a reasonable prospect of delisting occurring) or pending for any reason; (iii) all Shares issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Note may be issued in full without violating the Listing Rules; (iv) on each day during the Equity Conditions Measuring Period, no public announcement of a pending, proposed or intended Corporate Transaction shall have occurred which has not been abandoned, terminated or consummated; (v) the Company shall have no knowledge of any fact that would reasonably be expected to cause the Shares issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Note to not be freely tradable; (vi) the Noteholder shall not be in possession of any information regarding the Group provided to it by any member of the Group or any of their respective affiliates, employees, officers, representatives, agents or the like that would restrict the ability of the Noteholder to freely trade in securities of the Issuer; and (vii) on each day during the Equity Conditions Measuring Period, the Issuer shall not have breached any provision of any of these Conditions (including, without limitation, Condition 12.2), the Subscription Agreement or the Warrant (as defined in the Subscription Agreement). - 6 - ''Equity Conditions Failure'' means, with respect to a particular date of determination, that on any day during the period commencing twenty (20) Trading Days immediately prior to such date of determination, the Equity Conditions have not been satisfied (or waived in writing in accordance with Condition 19). ''Principal Market'' means the Stock Exchange. ''Trading Day'' means, as applicable, (x) with respect to all price determinations relating to the Shares, any day on which the Shares are traded on the Principal Market, provided that ''Trading Day'' shall not include any day on which the Shares are scheduled to trade on such exchange or market for less than 4.5 hours or any day that the Shares are suspended from trading during the final hour of trading on such exchange or market (or if such exchange or market does not designate in advance the closing time of trading on such exchange or market, then during the hour ending at 4:00:00 p.m., Hong Kong time) unless such day is otherwise designated as a Trading Day in writing by the Noteholder or (y) with respect to all determinations other than price determinations relating to the Shares, any day on which the Principal Market (or any successor thereto) is open for trading of securities. Transferability : The Convertible Note is transferable by the Noteholder (i) without the consent of the Company, to (x) any person following the occurrence of any event of default set out in the Subscription Agreement; or (y) any affiliate of the Noteholder; or (ii) with the consent of the Company, in all other cases. No transfer shall be made to a connected person of the Company or any person who will become a connected person of the Company as a result of such transfer without the prior approval of the Company. Voting : The Noteholder, in its capacity as the holder of the Convertible Note, shall not be entitled to attend to vote at any general meeting of the Company. Listing : No application will be made for the listing of the Convertible Note on the Stock Exchange. Conversion Shares and Conversion Price Based on the Conversion Price of HK$9.52 per Conversion Share, a maximum number of 1,638,655 Conversion Shares will be allotted and issued upon exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Note in full, which represent (i) approximately 0.58% of - 7 - the existing issued share capital of the Company; and (ii) approximately 0.55% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares, the Conversion Shares and the Warrant Shares. The aggregate nominal value of the 1,638,655 Conversion Shares is HK$16,386.55. The Conversion Price of HK$9.52 per Conversion Share represents: a premium of approximately 17.10% over the closing price of HK$8.13 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange the last trading day prior to the date of the Subscription Agreement; and a premium of approximately 43.33% over the average closing price of approximately HK$6.642 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately prior to the date of the Subscription Agreement. The Conversion Price was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Company and the Subscriber. The Board considers that the Conversion Price is fair and reasonable based on the current market conditions. Conditions precedent Completion of the Subscription is conditional upon the fulfilment of the following conditions: The obligation of the Company to allot and/or issue the Subscription Shares and the Convertible Note to the Subscriber at Completion is subject to the satisfaction, at or before the Completion Date, of the following condition, provided that this condition is for the Company ' s sole benefit and, in the case of clause (a)(iii) below, may be waived by the Company at any time in its sole discretion: The Company shall have obtained approval by the Shareholders in a special general meeting giving a specific mandate to the Directors for the allotment and issuance of the Subscription Shares, the Convertible Note and the Conversion Shares; The listing of, and permission to deal in, all of the Subscription Shares and the Conversion Shares shall have been granted by the listing committee of the Stock Exchange (on an unconditional basis) and such listing and permission remaining in full force and effect and shall not have been subsequently revoked; and The representations and warranties of the Subscriber shall be true and correct in all material respects as of the date when made and as of the Completion Date as though originally made at that time, and the Subscriber shall have performed, satisfied and complied in all material respects with the covenants, agreements and conditions required by the Subscription Agreement to be performed, satisfied or complied with by the Subscriber at or prior to the Completion Date. - 8 - The obligation of the Subscriber to subscribe for the Subscription Shares and the Convertible Note at Completion is subject to the satisfaction, at or before the Completion Date, of each of the following conditions, provided that these conditions are for the Subscriber ' s sole benefit and may be waived by the Subscriber at any time in its sole discretion (clauses (ii) and (v) may not be waived by the Subscriber): Each and every representation and warranty of the Company shall be true and correct as of the date when made and shall be true and correct in all material respects as of the Completion Date as though originally made at that time and the Company shall have performed, satisfied and complied in all respects with the covenants, agreements and conditions required to be performed, satisfied or complied with by the Company at or prior to the Completion Date; The Company shall have obtained approval by the existing shareholders of the Company in a special general meeting giving a specific mandate to the directors of the Company for the allotment and issuance of the Subscription Shares, the Convertible Note and the Conversion Shares; The Company shall have obtained all governmental and regulatory consents and approvals, if any, necessary for the issuance of the Subscription Shares and the issuance of the Conversion Shares upon conversion of the Convertible Note; No law or injunction shall have been enacted, entered, promulgated or endorsed by any governmental authority of competent jurisdiction that prohibits the consummation of any of the transactions contemplated by the Subscription Agreement; The listing of, and permission to deal in, all of the Subscription Shares and Conversion Shares shall have been granted by the listing committee of the Stock Exchange (on an unconditional basis) and such listing and permission remaining in full force and effect and shall not have been subsequently revoked; The Company shall have obtained all third-party consents and approvals, if any, necessary for the issuance of the Subscription Shares and the issuance of the Conversion Shares upon conversion of the Convertible Note (excluding any approval required from shareholders of the Company as contemplated by clause 3(b)(ii) above); The listing status of the Company on the Stock Exchange shall not have been revoked or withdrawn, the Shares shall continue to be traded on the Stock Exchange (save and except for any temporary suspension in connection with the contemplated transactions herein) and there shall have been no indication from the Stock Exchange that the listing status of the Company will be suspended, cancelled, revoked or withdrawn; and Since the date of execution of the Subscription Agreement, no event or series of events shall have occurred that has or have resulted in or would reasonably be expected to have any Material Adverse Effect. - 9 - Completion Completion of the Subscription shall take place on the first Business Day on which all conditions precedent have been satisfied or waived. Subscriber undertaking The Subscriber undertakes to the Company that, for a period of 60 days following Completion, the Subscriber will not, and will procure any relevant person acting on its behalf not to, without the prior written consent of the Company: enter into a binding offer, pledge, issue, sell, contract to sell, sell any contract to purchase, or otherwise transfer or dispose of any of the Subscription Shares, the Convertible Note, the Conversion Shares or any interests thereof; enter into any swap or other similar arrangement or any transaction that transfers to another person, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, any of the economic consequences of ownership of the Subscription Shares, the Convertible Note or any of the Conversion Shares; agree to enter into or effect any transaction with the same economic effect as any of the transactions referred to in sub-paragraphs (a) or (b) above; and announce any intention to enter into or effect any of the transactions referred to in sub- paragraphs (a) to (c) above, where any of the foregoing transactions referred to in sub- paragraphs (a) to (c) above is to be settled by delivery of the Subscription Shares and the Convertible Note or such other securities, in cash or otherwise. Notwithstanding anything contained above to the contrary, nothing in these paragraphs (a) to above shall prohibit the Subscriber from taking any actions with respect to any of the Subscription Shares, the Convertible Note or any of the Conversion Shares in connection with a Corporate Transaction. Ranking The Subscription Shares and the Conversion Shares, when allotted and issued, will rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with the Shares in issue. Specific mandate The Subscription Shares and the Conversion Shares will be allotted and issued under the Specific Mandate to be sought from the Shareholders at the EGM. Listing application An application will be made by the Company to the listing committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares and the Conversion Shares on the Stock Exchange. - 10 - ISSUE OF UNLISTED WARRANT The principal terms of the Warrant Subscription Agreement are set out below: Date: 10 November 2019 Parties: (i) the Company (ii) the Subscriber The Company conditionally agreed to issue to the Subscriber the Warrant conferring the rights to subscribe for a maximum number of 11,526,270 Warrant Shares. Principal terms of the Warrant Issuer : The Company Warrant price : HK$78,000 in total Number of Warrant : The Warrant exercisable into a maximum number of 11,526,270 Warrant Shares in the manner set out in the Warrant Subscription Agreement. Exercisability : The Warrant may be exercised from time to time and in whole and in part on any day during the Exercise Period. Adjustments of : The number of Warrant Shares will be adjusted under the number of Warrant terms and conditions of the Warrant upon occurrence of, Shares among others, the following events: (i) issuance of any bonus Shares; and (ii) subdivision and consolidation of Shares. Restrictions on : The Company shall not declare or make any dividend or other distribution of assets distribution of any of its assets (or rights to acquire any of its assets) to all or substantially all of the Shareholders, by way of return of capital or otherwise without the prior written consent of the Warrant Holder. Rights upon issuance : If at any time the Company grants, issues or sells any options, of options and convertible securities or rights to purchase shares, warrants, convertible securities securities or other property in each case pro rata to all or substantially all of the Shareholders (the ''Warrant Purchase Rights''), then the Warrant Holder will be entitled to acquire, upon the terms applicable to such, the aggregate Warrant Purchase Rights which the Warrant Holder could have acquired if the Warrant Holder had held the number of Shares acquirable upon complete exercise of the Warrant. - 11 - Transferability : The Warrant may not be offered for sale, sold, transferred or assigned without the consent of the Company, provided that the Warrant may be sold, transferred or assigned to an affiliate of the Warrant Holder so long as such affiliate is not a connected person of the Company. Voting : The Warrant Holder shall not be entitled to attend to vote at any general meeting of the Company. Listing : No listing of the Warrant will be sought on the Stock Exchange or other stock exchanges. Warrant Shares and Warrant Price The maximum number of 11,526,270 Warrant Shares represent (i) approximately 4.05% of the existing issued share capital of the Company; and (ii) approximately 3.86% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares, the Conversion Shares and the Warrant Shares. The aggregate nominal value of the 11,526,270 Warrant Shares is HK$115,262.7. The Warrant Price of HK$0.0067 per Warrant Share (based on 11,526,270 Warrant Shares and the total warrant price of HK$78,000 represents: a discount of approximately 100% to the closing price of HK$8.13 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the last trading day prior to the date of the Warrant Agreement; and a discount of approximately 100% to the average closing price of approximately HK$6.642 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately prior to the date of the Warrant Subscription Agreement. The Warrant Price was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Company and the Subscriber. The Board considers that the Warrant Price is fair and reasonable. Conditions precedent Completion of the Warrant Issuance is conditional upon the fulfilment of the following conditions: The obligation of the Company hereunder to issue and sell the Warrant to Subscriber at the Completion is subject to the satisfaction, at or before the Completion Date, of the following condition, provided that this condition is for the Company ' s sole benefit and, in the case of clause (a)(iii) below, may be waived by the Company at any time in its sole discretion by providing Subscriber with prior written notice thereof: The Company shall have obtained approval by the existing shareholders of the Issuer in a special general meeting giving a specific mandate to the directors of the Company for the allotment and issuance of the Warrant and the Warrant Shares. - 12 - The listing of, and permission to deal in, all of the Warrant Shares shall have been granted by the listing committee of the Stock Exchange (on an unconditional basis) and such listing and permission remaining in full force and effect and shall not have been subsequently revoked. The representations and warranties of Subscriber shall be true and correct in all material respects as of the date when made and as of the Completion Date as though originally made at that time (except for representations and warranties that speak as of a specific date, which shall be true and correct as of such date), and Subscriber shall have performed, satisfied and complied in all material respects with the covenants, agreements and conditions required by the Warrant Subscription Agreement to be performed, satisfied or complied with by Subscriber at or prior to the Completion Date. The obligation of Subscriber hereunder to purchase the Warrant at the Completion is subject to the satisfaction, at or before the Completion Date, of each of the following conditions, provided that these conditions are for Subscriber ' s sole benefit and may be waived by Subscriber at any time in its sole discretion by providing the Company with prior written notice thereof (except that the Conditions set forth in clauses (b)(ii) through (b)(v) below may not be waived by the Subscriber): Each and every representation and warranty of the Company shall be true and correct as of the date when made and shall be true and correct in all material respects as of the Completion Date as though originally made at that time (except that (x) representations and warranties that speak as of a specific date shall be true and correct as of such date and (y) any representation and warranty qualified by materiality shall be true and correct in all respects) and the Company shall have performed, satisfied and complied in all respects with the covenants, agreements and conditions required to be performed, satisfied or complied with by the Company at or prior to the Completion Date. The Company shall have obtained approval by the existing shareholders of the Company in a special general meeting giving a specific mandate to the directors of the Company for the allotment and issuance of the Warrant and the Warrant Shares; The Company shall have obtained all governmental and regulatory consents and approvals, if any, necessary for the issuance and sale of the Warrant and the Warrant Shares. No law or injunction shall have been enacted, entered, promulgated or endorsed by any governmental authority of competent jurisdiction that prohibits the consummation of any of the transactions contemplated by the Warrant Subscription Agreement. The listing of, and permission to deal in, all of the Warrant Shares shall have been granted by the listing committee of the Stock Exchange (on an unconditional basis) and such listing and permission remaining in full force and effect and shall not have been subsequently revoked. - 13 - The Company shall have obtained all third-party consents and approvals, if any, necessary for the issuance and sale of the Warrant (and the Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrant) (excluding any approval required from shareholders of the Company as contemplated by clause (b)(ii) above). The listing status of the Company on the Stock Exchange shall not have been revoked or withdrawn, the Shares shall continue to be traded on the Stock Exchange (save and except for any temporary suspension in connection with the contemplated transactions herein) and there shall have been no indication from the Stock Exchange that the listing status of the Issuer will be suspended, cancelled, revoked or withdrawn. Since the date of execution of the Warrant Subscription Agreement, no event or series of events shall have occurred that has or have resulted in or would reasonably be expected to have any Material Adverse Effect. Completion Completion of the Subscription shall take place on the first Business Day on which all conditions precedent have been satisfied or waived. Ranking The Warrant Shares, when allotted and issued, will rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with the Shares in issue. Specific mandate The Warrant Shares will be allotted and issued under the Specific Mandate to be sought from the Shareholders at the EGM. Listing application An application will be made by the Company to the listing committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Warrant Shares on the Stock Exchange. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AND THE WARRANT ISSUANCE AND USE OF PROCEEDS The Group is principally engaged in advertising business and the provision of business park area management services in the PRC, and digital assets trading, brokerage, technologies and services businesses in Hong Kong. The Subscriber is a member of the Jump Trading group of companies (collectively, the ''Jump Trading Group''). Various members of the Jump Trading Group are significant contributors to the orderly trading of a variety of asset classes worldwide (including equities, futures, commodities, currencies, fixed income, and digital assets) and provide liquidity on over 100 global venues. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Subscriber and its ultimate beneficial owner are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. - 14 - On 14 December 2018, (i) the Subscriber and BC MarketPlace, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a subscription agreement for the subscription for the BC Warrant; and (ii) the Subscriber and OS Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a subscription agreement for the subscription for the OS CN (together, the ''Previous Subscription Agreements''). Based on all applicable percentage ratios, the Previous Subscription Agreements in aggregate did not constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules at the relevant time. The BC Warrant and the OS CN were issued, and an aggregate amount of US$3,000,000 was paid by the Subscriber to BC MarketPlace and OS Holdings, by way of subscription moneys in accordance with the terms of the Previous Subscription Agreement. As at the date of this announcement, the BC Warrant and the OS CN remain outstanding. By agreement among the Subscriber, BC MarketPlace, OS Holdings and the Company under the terms of the Letter Agreement, immediately prior to the completion of the Subscription Agreement and the Warrant Subscription Agreement, the following shall occur: immediately prior to Completion, OS Holdings shall repurchase from the Subscriber, and the Subscriber shall sell to OS Holdings, the OS CN in consideration for payment of the OS CN Repurchase Proceeds to the Subscriber; immediately prior to Completion, BC MarketPlace shall repurchase from the Subscriber, and the Subscriber shall sell to BC MarketPlace, the BC Warrant in consideration for payment of the BC Warrant Repurchase Proceeds to the Subscriber; in lieu of the Subscriber directly receiving the OS CN Repurchase Proceeds, the Subscriber may elect to direct OS Holdings to pay all or any portion of the OS CN Repurchase Proceeds directly to the Company on behalf of the Subscriber in satisfaction of any portion of the Total Subscription Consideration; and; in lieu of the Subscriber directly receiving the BC Warrant Repurchase Proceeds, the Subscriber may elect to direct BC MarketPlace to pay all or any portion of the BC Warrant Repurchase Proceeds directly to the Company on behalf of the Subscriber in satisfaction of any portion of the Total Subscription Consideration; and any Total Repurchase Proceeds so elected by the Subscriber to be so paid directly to the Company by OS Holdings or BC MarketPlace (as the case may be) on behalf of the Subscriber shall be deemed to have been paid directly by OS Holdings or BC MarketPlace (as the case may be) to the Subscriber, and then paid directly by the Subscriber to the Company in satisfaction of the applicable portion of the Total Subscription Consideration. Immediately following the completion of the Subscription Agreement, the Warrant Subscription Agreement and the repurchases of the BC Warrant and the OS CN under the Letter Agreement, the obligations of The Company and the rights of the Subscriber under the OS CN, the BC Warrant and the other documents and agreements entered into in connection therewith, shall each be terminated and shall be of no further force or effect. - 15 - In view of the development of the Group's digital asset business, the Company and the Subscriber agree that repurchase of the BC Warrant and the OS CN, and the subscription for the Subscription Shares, the Convertible Note and the Warrant, together, have the effect of aligning the interests of the Subscriber with those of the Company and its businesses. As a result of the Letter Agreement, the Total Subscription Consideration is wholly set-off against the Repurchase Proceeds, and, accordingly, there are no cash proceeds resulting from the Subscription. The Group intends to engage the Subscriber as the liquidity provider on the Company Trading Platforms. The Board considers that the Subscription and the Warrant Issuance will enable the Group to achieve the following commercial objectives: (i) re-acquire sole ownership of its subsidiaries BC MarketPlace and OS Holdings, which the Company believes will facilitate the Group's plans to pursue regulatory licensing or approvals in several jurisdictions with respect to digital asset trading platforms; (ii) incentivise the Subscriber and other members of the Jump Trading Group to increase trading on the Group's digital asset trading platforms, which the Company believes will further develop and expand its digital asset trading business of the Group and strengthen the digital asset trading and technology business revenues and the overall financial position of the Group; (iii) align the interests of the Subscriber directly to the Shareholders in relation to the long term growth and performance of the digital asset trading and technology businesses of the Group. On account of the likely contributions of the Subscription and the Warrant Issuance to these commercial objectives of the Group, the Board believe the Subscription and the Warrant Issuance will enhance the future growth and development of the Group.1 The issue of the Warrant will not have any impact on the cash flow of the Company and, upon issuance, will not result in any immediate dilution of the shareholdings of the existing Shareholders. The number of Warrant Shares which may be issued by the Company to the Subscriber upon exercise of the Warrant is contingent upon the average daily value of the aggregate notional dollar value of transactions executed by the Subscriber and its affiliates on the digital asset trading platforms of the Company and its subsidiaries. The gross proceeds and the estimated net proceeds from the Subscription and the Warrant Issuance are HK$0 and approximately HK$78,000, respectively. As a result of the Letter Agreement, the Total Subscription Consideration is wholly set-off against the Repurchase Proceeds, and, accordingly, there are no cash proceeds resulting from the Subscription. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Warrant Issuance towards the general working capital of the Group. The Board considers that the terms of the Subscription and the Warrant Issuance are fair and reasonable and the Subscription and the Warrant Issuance are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. 1 BC Note to Todd: We have incorporated the substance of the write-up provided by Jump as they relate to Jump. There is no need to incorporate Jump's write-up relating to BC Group's own commercial rationale for this transaction unless it actually reflects BC Group's view. - 16 - EFFECT ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE The following table illustrates the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; (ii) immediately upon issue of the Subscription Shares; (iii) immediately upon issue of the Subscription Shares, and assuming full exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Note ; and (iv) immediately upon issue of the Subscription Shares, and assuming full exercise of the conversion rights and the subscription rights attaching to the Convertible Note and the Warrant respectively: Immediately upon issue of the Subscription Shares, and assuming Immediately upon issue full exercise of the of the Subscription conversion rights and Shares, and assuming the subscription rights full exercise of the attaching to the Immediately upon conversion rights Convertible Note and As at the date of issue of the attaching to the the Warrant Shareholder this announcement Subscription Shares Convertible Note respectively NUMBER OF NUMBER OF NUMBER OF NUMBER OF SHARES % SHARES % SHARES % SHARES % East Harvest Global Limited (NOTE 1) 187,536,194 65.92% 187,536,194 65.68% 187,536,194 65.30% 187,536,194 62.78% The Subscriber - - 1,051,213 0.37% 2,689,868 0.94% 14,216,138 4.76% Other public Shareholders 96,947,719 34.08% 96,947,719 33.95% 96,947,719 33.76% 96,947,719 32.46% Total 284,483,913 100.00% 285,535,126 100.00% 287,173,781 33.76% 298,700,051 100.00% NOTE 1: East Harvest Global Limited is owned as to approximately 60.42% and approximately 32.87% by Wise Aloe Limited and Colour Day Limited respectively. Wise Aloe Limited is owned as to approximately 89% by Bell Haven Limited which is in turn owned as to approximately 30.82%, approximately 22.09% and approximately 22.09% by Mr. Lo Ken Bon, Mr. Madden Hugh Douglas and Mr. Chapman David James, respectively. Colour Day Limited is wholly beneficial owned by Mr. Ko Chun Shun, Johnson. Mr. Lo Ken Bon, Mr. Ko Chun Shun, Johnson, Mr. Madden Hugh Douglas and Mr. Chapman David James are executive Directors. - 17 - EQUITY FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES IN THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS The Company has conducted the following equity fund raising activities for the twelve months immediately before the date of this announcement: Date of announcement Event 27 May 2019 Subscription of 22,876,360 new Shares at the subscription price of HK$5 per Share under general mandate EGM Net proceeds and Actual use of intended use of proceeds proceeds The Company intends to HK$100 million use the net proceeds of for the set off approximately HK$114.3 loan and million as follows: (i) approximately HK$100 million for the HK$14.3 million set-off of loan due to one for the payment of the subscribers; and (ii) of regular and approximately HK$14.3 recurring monthly million for the payment of expenditure of the regular and recurring Group. monthly expenditure of the Group. The EGM will be convened and held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Subscription Agreement, the Warrant and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the issue of the Subscription Shares, the Conversion Shares upon exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Note and the Warrant Shares upon exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrant. None of the Shareholders has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreement and the Warrant, accordingly, no Shareholders will be required to abstain from voting at the EGM. A circular containing, among other things, details of the Subscription Agreement, the Warrant and a notice to convene the EGM, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable in accordance with the Listing Rules. Completion of the Subscription and the Warrant Issuance is subject to the fulfillment of the conditions under the Subscription Agreement and the Warrant Subscription Agreement. The Subscription and the Warrant Issuance may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. - 18 - DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise: ''Aggregate Available the number of Warrant Shares that is set forth across from Warrant Shares'' the highest Average Daily Value Threshold set out in the table below that has been equalled or exceeded during any Measurement Period; Number of Warrant Average Daily Value Threshold (in HK$) Shares 100 508,787 7,800,000 2,991,752 15,600,000 3,940,032 23,400,000 4,888,312 31,200,000 5,836,591 39,000,000 6,784,871 46,800,000 7,733,151 54,600,000 8,681,431 62,400,000 9,629,710 70,200,000 10,577,990 78,000,000 11,526,270 ''Average Daily Value'' with respect to the Measurement Period, the quotient of (i) the aggregate transaction value executed by the Warrant Holder and its affiliates on all Company Trading Platforms during such Measurement Period divided by (ii) 30 ''BC MarketPlace'' BC MarketPlace Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ''BC Warrant'' the unlisted pre-paid warrant dated 14 December 2018 and issued by BC MarketPlace ''BC Warrant Repurchase an amount of US$1,000,000 payable by BC MarketPlace to Proceeds'' the Subscriber as consideration for the repurchase of the BC Warrant on the terms of the Letter Agreement ''Board'' the board of Directors ''Business Day'' a day on which commercial banks in London and Hong Kong are generally open for business other than (i) Saturday and Sunday or a public holiday in London and/or Hong Kong, or (ii) a day on which commercial banks do not open for business owing to a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above or a black rainstorm warning signal being in force in Hong Kong - 19 - ''Calendar Quarter'' each period of three months commencing 1 January, 1 April, 1 July and 1 October in each calendar year ''Company'' BC Technology Group Limited (stock code: 863), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ''Company Trading (i) each online digital asset trading platform operated Platforms'' directly or indirectly by any member of the Group under the name of ANXONE or OSL2; and (ii) each online digital asset trading platform operated by any third party with respect to which any member of the Group (1) has entered into any arrangement pursuant to which such member of the Group provides any intellectual property licenses and/or support services relating to the operation of such online digital asset trading platform; and (2) receives a share of the revenues with respect to such online digital asset trading platform. ''Completion'' the consummation of the Subscription under the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement ''Completion Date'' the date on which the Completion occurs ''Connected Person(s)'' has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules ''Convertible Note'' the 5% convertible note due 2020 in the aggregate principal amount of HK$15,600,000 to be issued by the Company to the Subscriber ''Conversion Price'' the conversion price per Conversion Share at which Conversion Shares will be issued, being HK$9.52 per Conversion Share, subject to adjustment under the terms and conditions of the Convertible Note ''Conversion Share(s)'' the Shares(s) which may fall to be allotted and issued upon exercise of the conversion right attaching to the Convertible Note ''Corporate Transaction'' a sale, conveyance or other disposition of all or substantially all of the property or business of the Company or any subsidiary thereof, or a merger or consolidation with or into any other person or other business transaction or series of transactions as a result of which the Shareholders immediately prior to the transaction would hold less than a majority of the voting interests of the Company after the transaction 2 ANXONE and OSL are brand names under which BC Group operates its digital assets trading platforms. - 20 - ''Current Exercisable the Aggregate Available Warrant Shares minus the Prior Amount'' Aggregate Issued Warrant Shares ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''EGM'' an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened to consider and, if thought fit, to approve, among others, the Subscription Agreement, the Warrant and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the issue of the Subscription Shares, the Conversion Shares upon exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Note and the Warrant Shares upon exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrant ''Exercise Period'' either (i) with respect to a triggering event set out under the Warrant, the period commencing 10 Business Days prior to the consummation of such triggering event and ending immediately following the consummation of such triggering event; or (ii) in all other cases (as applicable) (1) with respect to up to an aggregate of 508,707 Warrant Shares (as adjusted for any share splits, share combinations and other similar transactions that occur with respect to the Shares after the issue date of the warrant), the period commencing on the issue date of the warrant and ending at the time that this Warrant expires on the Expiration Date or (2) with respect to all other Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of this Warrant, the period commencing on the first day immediately following the end of the Warrant Measuring Period and ending on the Expiration Date ''Expiration Date'' the fifth Business Day immediately following the second anniversary of the issue date of the Warrant ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC ''Letter Agreement'' a letter agreement dated 10 November 2019 and entered into by the Company, OS Holdings, BC MarketPlace and the Subscriber for the repurchase of the OS CN and the BC Warrant ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - 21 - ''Material Adverse Effect'' any material adverse effect on (a) the business, properties, assets, liabilities, operations (including results thereof), condition (financial or otherwise) or prospects of the Group, taken as a whole, but shall exclude any effect to the extent resulting or arising from: (i) any change that generally affects the industries or markets in which the Group operates; (ii) any change in the financial markets or general economic or political conditions; or (iii) any change in law or any accounting principle applicable to the Group, in the case of each of the foregoing clauses (i) through (iii), only to the extent that such effect does not have a disproportionate effect on the Group as compared to other companies in the industry in which the Group operates or (b) the ability of the Company to perform its obligations: (i) in the case of the Subscription Agreement, under the Subscription Agreement or the Convertible Note; or (ii) in the case of the Warrant Subscription Agreement, under the Warrant Subscription Agreement or the Warrant ''Measurement Period'' each trailing 30 trading day period during the Warrant Measuring Period ''Noteholder(s)'' holder(s) of the Convertible Note ''OS Holdings'' OS Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ''OS CN'' the convertible note in an aggregate principal amount of US$2,000,000 dated 14 December 2018 and issued to the Subscriber by OS Holdings ''OS CN Repurchase an amount of US$2,000,000 payable by OS Holdings to the Proceeds'' Subscriber as consideration for the repurchase of the OS CN on the terms of the Letter Agreement ''Previous Instruments'' the BC Warrant and the OS CN ''PRC'' the People's Republic of China (for the purpose of this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan) ''Prior Aggregate Issued the aggregate number of Warrant Shares that have been Warrant Shares'' issued upon exercise of the Warrant ''Share(s)'' the Share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of the Shares - 22 - ''Specific Mandate'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''Subscriber'' ''Subscription'' the specific mandate proposed to be granted by the Shareholders to the Directors at the EGM to allot and issue the Subscription Shares and the Conversion Shares under the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement; and the Warrant Shares under the terms and conditions of the Warrant The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited J Digital 5 LLC the subscription by the Subscriber for the Subscription Shares and the Convertible Note under the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement ''Subscription Agreement'' the subscription agreement dated 10 November 2019 entered into between the Company and the Subscriber in respect of the Subscription ''Subscription Price'' HK$7.42 per Subscription Share ''Subscription Shares'' 1,051,213 new Shares to be subscribed by the Subscriber and to be allotted and issued by the Company under the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement ''Termination Trigger Event'' the aggregate transaction value executed by the Warrant Holder and its affiliates (owned as to more than 50% equity interest by the Warrant Holder) across all Company Trading Platforms does not place them in the top 3 third-party customers of the Company (i) in a particular Calendar Quarter after the Commencement Date; and (ii) the immediately following Calendar Quarter ''Total Subscription the aggregate amount payable by the Subscriber to the Consideration'' Company as consideration for the Convertible Note and the Subscription Shares in accordance with the Subscription Agreement ''Total Repurchase Proceeds'' US$3,000,000, being the aggregate amount representing the OS CN Repurchase Proceeds and the BC Warrant Repurchase Proceeds ''US$'' United States dollar, the lawful currency of the United States of America ''Warrant'' the unlisted warrant to be issued by the Company to the Subscriber pursuant to the Warrant Subscription Agreement, entitling the holders thereof to subscribe for up to the maximum number of 11,526,270 Warrant Shares - 23 - ''Warrant Holder(s)'' holder(s) of the Warrant ''Warrant Issuance'' the issuance of the Warrant by the Company to the Subscriber under the terms and conditions of the Warrant ''Warrant Measuring Period'' the period commencing on the issue date of the Warrant and ending on the earlier of (i) the day immediately preceding the 24 month anniversary of the issue date of the Warrant; and (ii) the second Business Day following the delivery to the Warrant Holder of a written notice pursuant to which the Company validly elects to end such period as a result of the occurrence of a Termination Trigger Event ''Warrant Price'' HK$78,000 in total payable in cash by the Subscriber for the Warrant ''Warrant Share(s)'' the Shares(s) which may fall to be allotted and issued upon exercise of the subscription right attaching to the Warrant ''Warrant Subscription the warrant subscription agreement dated 10 November 2019 Agreement'' entered into between the Company and the Subscriber in respect of the Warrant ''%'' per cent By order of the Board BC Technology Group Limited Lo Ken Bon Executive Director Hong Kong, 10 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Ken Bon, Mr. Ko Chun Shun, Johnson, Mr. Tiu Ka Chun, Gary, Mr. Madden Hugh Douglas and Mr. Chapman David James, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, Mr. Chia Kee Loong, Lawrence and Mr. Tai Benedict. - 24 - Attachments Original document

