Branding China : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - APPLICATION FOR LICENSE TO OPERATE VIRTUAL ASSET TRADING PLATFORM UNDER NEW REGULATORY FRAMEWORK IN HONG KONG

BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

B C 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 863)

APPLICATION FOR LICENSE TO OPERATE VIRTUAL ASSET TRADING PLATFORM UNDER NEW REGULATORY FRAMEWORK IN HONG KONG

This announcement is made by BC Technology Group Limited (''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''BC Group'') on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest developments in the businesses of BC Group.

On 6 November 2019, the Securities and Futures Commission (the ''SFC'') issued a position paper setting out a new regulatory framework (''Framework'') for the regulation of virtual asset trading platforms in Hong Kong. Under the terms of the Framework, virtual asset trading platforms which meet the stipulated requirements may apply to the SFC to become licensed to conduct Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities in respect of their virtual asset trading platform businesses.

The board of directors (''Board'') of the Company is pleased to announce that, following the release of the Framework by the SFC on 6 November 2019, BC Group, on behalf of its wholly-owned subsidiary OSL Digital Securities Limited, submitted an application to the SFC on 7 November 2019, in accordance with the requirements of the Framework, for a license (the ''License'') to operate as a virtual asset trading platform in Hong Kong.

Throughout the past 12 months, BC Group has continuously invested in the growth of its digital asset platform businesses. In particular, BC Group has conducted extensive technology and control systems and process enhancements in preparation for increasing global and regional regulation of digital asset trading operators. Accordingly, the Board believes it is in the best interest of BC Group and its shareholders to make the License application, and to do so at the first available opportunity following the announcement of the Framework by the SFC.