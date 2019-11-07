Branding China : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - APPLICATION FOR LICENSE TO OPERATE VIRTUAL ASSET TRADING PLATFORM UNDER NEW REGULATORY FRAMEWORK IN HONG KONG

Log in
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - APPLICATION FOR LICENSE TO OPERATE VIRTUAL ASSET TRADING PLATFORM UNDER NEW REGULATORY FRAMEWORK IN HONG KONG

11/07/2019 | 06:20am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

B C 科 技 團 有 限 公

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 863)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

APPLICATION FOR LICENSE TO OPERATE VIRTUAL ASSET TRADING PLATFORM UNDER NEW REGULATORY FRAMEWORK IN HONG KONG

This announcement is made by BC Technology Group Limited (''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''BC Group'') on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest developments in the businesses of BC Group.

On 6 November 2019, the Securities and Futures Commission (the ''SFC'') issued a position paper setting out a new regulatory framework (''Framework'') for the regulation of virtual asset trading platforms in Hong Kong. Under the terms of the Framework, virtual asset trading platforms which meet the stipulated requirements may apply to the SFC to become licensed to conduct Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities in respect of their virtual asset trading platform businesses.

The board of directors (''Board'') of the Company is pleased to announce that, following the release of the Framework by the SFC on 6 November 2019, BC Group, on behalf of its wholly-owned subsidiary OSL Digital Securities Limited, submitted an application to the SFC on 7 November 2019, in accordance with the requirements of the Framework, for a license (the ''License'') to operate as a virtual asset trading platform in Hong Kong.

Throughout the past 12 months, BC Group has continuously invested in the growth of its digital asset platform businesses. In particular, BC Group has conducted extensive technology and control systems and process enhancements in preparation for increasing global and regional regulation of digital asset trading operators. Accordingly, the Board believes it is in the best interest of BC Group and its shareholders to make the License application, and to do so at the first available opportunity following the announcement of the Framework by the SFC.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the License application is subject to vetting and approval by the SFC, and, as is the nature of such applications, it may or may not succeed. As the License application is made under a new framework issued by the SFC, the outcome of the License application may be dependent on many factors which are more difficult to assess. Therefore, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. As and when there is further development in relation to the application, the Company will comply with all relevant requirements, and where necessary, may make further announcement(s) in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

BC Technology Group Limited

Madden Hugh Douglas

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 7 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Ken Bon, Mr. Ko Chun Shun, Johnson, Mr. Madden Hugh Douglas, Mr. Chapman David James and Mr. Tiu Ka Chun, Gary, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, Mr. Chia Kee Loong, Lawrence and Mr. Tai Benedict.

Disclaimer

Branding China Group Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 11:19:02 UTC
