Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards Program Now Open for Submissions with New Categories

04/27/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

Boca Raton, FL, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group’s annual Excellence in Technology Awards Program recognizes organizations that create or implement technologies to improve productivity and enable innovation. A new category, The Future of Work, has been added this year. The awards are open for applications now through Sept. 11, 2020.

“Technology always provides the opportunity to improve human capital management practices within organizations,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and head of the awards program. “This year, we have seen rapid changes in the workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In most cases, it was technology that enabled organizations to rapidly respond.”

The Excellence in Technology Awards are for companies that develop or implement a technology that measurably impacts Learning & Development, Talent Management, Human Resources, Sales Functions and Business Operations. Solution providers and user organizations that successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools are invited to submit applications.

The 2020 Fall Excellence in Technology Awards Program includes 70 categories in six program areas:

  • The Future of Work
  • Learning & Development Technology
  • Talent Management Technology
  • Workforce Management Technology
  • Talent Acquisition Technology
  • Sales Enablement Technology

 

The new program area, Future of Work, is accepting applications in these categories:

  • Best Advance for Leading Under a Crisis
  • Best Advance in AI for Business Impact
  • Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation
  • Best Advance in Corporate Wellbeing Technology
  • Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation
  • Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation
  • Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce

“For the last 27 years, this has been the industry’s premier awards program because we consistently recognize leading HCM practices. The expansion of the awards program was already underway with the addition of our new membership offering, Future of Work. Current developments underscored the need for this practice area,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.”

These categories were also added:

  • Best Advance in (Learning) Technology for Crisis Management
  • Best Advance in (Learning) Performance Support Technology for Crisis Management
  • Best Advance in (Talent Management) Technology for Crisis Management
  • Best Advance in Performance Management Technology for Crisis Management
  • Best Advance in Employee Engagement Technology
  • Best Advance in Technology for Readapting to the Workplace and Workplace Culture

For more information about Brandon Hall Group’s Fall 2020 Excellence in Technology Awards Program and to download the entry form, please visit our website. The awards application is open until September 11, 2020.

 

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Future of Work, Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, HR/Workforce Management, and Diversity and Inclusion.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. (http://www.brandonhall.com)

Attachment 

Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group
5613538082
David.forry@brandonhall.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
