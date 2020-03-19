Log in
BrandsMart USA : Remains Open

03/19/2020 | 03:44pm EDT

BrandsMart USA, a local retailer of essential items for more than 40 years, is keeping stores open and stocked with items that are absolute necessities for customers at this time such as refrigerators, freezers, washers and dryers, air conditioners, cleaning and sanitizing solutions, home healthcare and safety products and do-it-yourself home security systems.

At 7 PM on Wednesday the city of Sunrise ordered the closing of all stores at Sawgrass Mills Mall. Our Sawgrass Mills location was temporarily closed on Wednesday, but following approval by the City of Sunrise, has reopened as of 2:00 PM Thursday, March 19th.

Our competitors do not keep inventory of most of these items and customers may be forced to wait as long as 14-21 days to receive merchandise. The same in-stock products from BrandsMart USA may be picked up inside the store, picked up at store dockside in under two hours, or delivered to customers’ homes observing all appropriate and recommended safety procedures.

The protection and well-being of our community is top priority at BrandsMart USA during this difficult situation. Stores have quadrupled cleaning and sanitizing efforts ensuring a safer environment for customers to shop. Teams are wiping down all surfaces and merchandise repeatedly to deliver the highest level of cleanliness and security while complying with best hygiene practices recommended by the CDC.

Our enormous showrooms are conducive for more than adequate social distancing. We are prepared to limit the number of customers in a store at one time if necessary.

BrandsMart USA offers online ordering and in-store pickup. It’s easy for customers – simply purchase a product online and within two hours it will be available for pick-up dockside at the customer’s preferred BrandsMart USA location. This greatly mitigates the risk of any potential virus transmission.

BrandsMart USA stocks a huge selection of essential items that are currently in high demand and cannot be found anywhere else for immediate take-away:

• Appliances: Refrigerators, freezers, washers & dryers, vacuums, steam mops and solid surface cleaning systems and solutions.

• Air conditioners.

• At-home cooking and storage solutions: Ranges, microwaves, grills, blenders, juicers, crockpots, steamers, food storage containers and more.

• Wellness products: Touch-free thermometers, blood pressure monitors, air filters and water purifiers.

• At-home cooking solutions: Ranges, microwaves, grills, blenders, juicers, crockpots and more.

• Do-it-yourself ready-to-install security systems.

• Home office: Computers, monitors, printers and accessories.

• Exercise equipment: Treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and electronic health & fitness wearables.

The stores will continue to operate as BrandsMart USA is considered an “essential” store by the standards of most cities and states. To view complete product inventory, customers may visit www.BrandsMartUSA.com.


