Brandt Technologies, LLC : awarded 2018 BASF KAOLIN GLOBAL DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

Brandt Technologies, LLC received the 2018 Distributor of the Year Award for the Americas and the 2018 Global Distributor of the Year Award from BASF Kaolin for outstanding performance in their exclusive Midwest territory. “We are extremely honored to be recognized by BASF for our sharp focus on their product lines, resulting in exceptional sales performance and technical approvals across various specialty market segments,” said Nate Renwald, Managing Partner, Brandt Technologies, LLC. BASF Kaolin also awarded Brandt Technologies, LLC additional exclusive territory. Effective January 1, 2019, Brandt Technologies, LLC will distribute the full range of BASF Kaolin products in PA, MD, DE, and VA.

About Brandt Technologies, LLC

With roots dating back to 1894, Brandt Technologies has grown consistently to become one of the major specialty chemical distributors in the Midwest. We have expanded our core markets to include paints, coatings, graphic arts, adhesives, plastics, composites, rubber, agricultural products, concrete admixtures and related markets. Our growth over these many years has been fueled by representing innovative companies who consistently introduce new products to our markets. For additional information on Brandt Technologies, visit www.brandttech.com.

