Brandt Technologies, LLC : awarded 2018 BASF KAOLIN GLOBAL DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

Brandt Technologies, LLC received the 2018 Distributor of the Year Award
for the Americas and the 2018 Global Distributor of the Year Award from
BASF Kaolin for outstanding performance in their exclusive Midwest
territory. “We are extremely honored to be recognized by BASF for our
sharp focus on their product lines, resulting in exceptional sales
performance and technical approvals across various specialty market
segments,” said Nate Renwald, Managing Partner, Brandt Technologies,
LLC. BASF Kaolin also awarded Brandt Technologies, LLC additional
exclusive territory. Effective January 1, 2019, Brandt Technologies, LLC
will distribute the full range of BASF Kaolin products in PA, MD, DE,
and VA.
About Brandt Technologies, LLC
With roots dating back to 1894, Brandt Technologies has grown
consistently to become one of the major specialty chemical distributors
in the Midwest. We have expanded our core markets to include paints,
coatings, graphic arts, adhesives, plastics, composites, rubber,
agricultural products, concrete admixtures and related markets. Our
growth over these many years has been fueled by representing innovative
companies who consistently introduce new products to our markets. For
additional information on Brandt Technologies, visit www.brandttech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005660/en/