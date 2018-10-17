Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Palmera, Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 01:09am CEST

Palmera Expected to Be Open for Sale in February 2019

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Homes has begun construction on three model homes at Palmera, a 1.52-acre community in Baldwin Park, Calif., that will offer 23 three-story townhomes. Brandywine plans to open the property for sale in February 2019.

“We’re pleased how quickly this project is moving along, so we can offer San Gabriel Valley families the housing that is in such short supply,” said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing for Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. “This welcoming, family-friendly community offers gorgeous homes with open floorplans and private balconies, all in a very convenient location close to jobs and mass transit.”

The spacious, contemporary two- to four-bedroom, two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half bath townhomes will range from approximately 1,242 to 1,737 square feet. These Spanish-style townhomes will include large kitchens with islands and stainless steel appliances, private balconies and decks, dens and inspired master suits with generous walk-in closets, hand-selected upscale finishes, dual sinks and separate enclosed showers (in select plans). Palmera will include two barbecue areas with seating.

Located at 14799 W. Badillo Street in Baldwin Park, Palmera will offer convenient access to the I-605 and the I-10 as well as the MetroLink. The community is close to Baldwin Park Aquatics Center, Azusa Pacific University and California State University, Los Angeles. The area offers many opportunities for youth athletes, and nearby Whittier has excellent hiking trails.

To receive more information on Palmera, homebuyers can sign up for the interest list here.

About Brandywine Homes
Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California’s oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: FacebookTwitterLinkedInYouTube and Brandywine Blog.

Media Contacts: Anton Communications
Vanessa Showalter vshowalter@antonpr.com
Genevieve Anton ganton@antonpr.com

54581_BrandywineHomes_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aEncouraging Initial Drilling Results From New Central and Sunnyside Properties
GL
01:38aGOLDMAN SACHS : Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Third Quarter 2018
PU
01:35aSOFTBANK 'ANXIOUSLY' MONITORING SAUDI ARABIA SITUATION : executive
RE
01:33aPACIFIC AMERICAN COAL : 17.10.2018 PAK Presentation Brisbane Resources Roundup Oct 2018
PU
01:33aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : publishes preliminary results for the third quarter and adjusts targets for fiscal year 2018
PU
01:30aSEC Provides Regulatory Relief and Assistance for Hurricane Victims
NE
01:30aNVENT ELECTRIC : Announces Results of Exchange Offer for 3.950% Senior Notes Due 2023 and 4.550% Senior Notes Due 2028
BU
01:30aMargaux Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Units
NE
01:28aCSX : Railroad operator CSX's quarterly profit tops Wall Street target
RE
01:28aSTARPHARMA : Investor Presentation for Citi Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : Netflix eases Wall Street worries with record quarter
2NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP : NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : kicks off "legalization day" with unveiling of firs..
3BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
4ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED : ALKANE RESOURCES : Strategic Investment in Calidus Resources
5SMARTFINANCIAL INC : SmartFinancial Sets Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.