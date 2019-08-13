Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening at Candlewood Villas, a 53-Townhome Community Next to Candlewood Country Club in Whittier, Calif., on August 17

WHITTIER, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Homes will hold a grand opening at Candlewood Villas, a 53-townhome community on 3.96 acres adjacent to the Candlewood Country Club golf course in Whittier, Calif., on Saturday, August 17, from 10 a..m. to 6 p.m.



“This easygoing community has it all—a small-town feel and gorgeous, spacious townhomes with coveted golf course views and easy access to Los Angeles,” said Dave Barisic, vice president of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. “We’re excited to introduce this ideally located, amenity-rich neighborhood.”

Candlewood Villas is located at 13900 Telegraph Road in Whittier next to the Candlewood Country Club, a private, member-owned community with a golf course featuring unique natural terrain with rolling fairways and magnificent water features and landscaping. Candlewood Villas homebuyers will receive a one-year free social membership to the country club, which includes two rounds of golf per year, unlimited driving range privileges, access to the clubhouse, fitness center, dining and banquet facilities and discounts at the Pro Shop.

The two- and three-story townhomes, ranging from 1,402 to 2,088 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three and a half baths, are available in four floor plans. They include spacious gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, Shaker-style cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, master suites with walk-in closets and green-home features including tankless water heaters, low-VOC paint and water-efficient plumbing. The homes are pre-wired for solar power and an electric vehicle-charging station in the future. Prices start in the mid $500,000s.

The community will include a recreation building and BBQ and fire pit area overlooking the golf course.

Located just 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles and 25 miles from Orange County and the beach communities, Candlewood Villas offers easy access to the 5 and 605 freeways and major employers, including PIH Health Hospital, Interhealth Corp. and Community College Rio Hondo.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California’s oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com . Social media Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

