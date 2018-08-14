Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Branson Disaster Survivor Tia Coleman, Despite A Broken Heart And Empty House, Is Determined To Help Ban Death Trap Duck Boats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 09:29pm CEST

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tia Coleman, who survived the July 19th Branson, Missouri duck boat disaster in which her husband Glenn, 40, and all three of her children – Arya, 1, Evan, 7, and Reece, 9 - drowned, is on a mission to help permanently ban the deadly amphibious vehicles that have claimed more than 40 lives since 1999. 

"My heart is broken, and my house that was once overflowing with joy and laughter is now haunted by silence," said Mrs. Coleman in her first interviews since returning to Indianapolis after her family was killed in the worst duck boast disaster in history. "I want Indiana, Missouri, and the whole world to know that in memory of my family, and all those who died on July 19th and over the years in death trap duck boats, I am determined to do all I can to make sure there are no more funerals of duck boat drowning victims. Enough is enough. No longer can we allow any duck boat operator to knowingly place a higher value on a boat ride ticket than human life."

Tia Coleman, surrounded by her sisters, other family and friends, sat near Arya's portable crib. She could not bring herself to remove any of the baby's toys, let alone put the crib out of sight, or disturb the rooms of Evan and Reece. "Please try to understand the unimaginable - what it is like to one day be surrounded by a  loving husband and children and then have them killed right in front of you," she stated.  

"Evan's school bus pulled up out front a few weeks ago – our schools start early here – and my first instinct was to call out, 'Hurry up or you'll miss the bus', but there was nobody here. Nobody," she recalled.

Gradually healing from her own physical trauma, Mrs. Coleman says she feels strong enough, with the assistance of family and friends, to try to transform her horrific tragedy into citizen action, starting with an online petition directed at Congress to ban duck boats. Signers also voice their support for Senate bill 3301 that would force the non-compliant duck boat industry to use only boats that meet strict federal safety standards. Those suggested safety standards have been inexplicably ignored.

"I was horrified to learn that in 2002 the National Transportation Safety Board told the duck boat industry to make their boats float even if filled with water, and to remove their canopies which trap its passengers, and they didn't do it."  She added, "Enough is enough. No family should have to endure the loss we have suffered. Ban the duck boats now."  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/branson-disaster-survivor-tia-coleman-despite-a-broken-heart-and-empty-house-is-determined-to-help-ban-death-trap-duck-boats-300697049.html

SOURCE Tia Coleman


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:56pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : More Asia Pacific marketers embrace modern analytics to gain competitive edge
PU
09:56pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Dun & Bradstreet to a Consortium is Fair to Shareholders
GL
09:55pENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:55pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:51pANALYZE THIS : Why Data Matters to Operational Success, Business Acceleration, and More
PU
09:46pACORN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares 14/08/2018 > >
PU
09:46pESQUIRE FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:46pCENTENE : Announces it career opportunities in st. louis
PU
09:46pDigital Medicines Value-Based Contract Focused on Improving Patient Outcomes Established Between Desert Oasis Healthcare and Proteus Digital Health®
BU
09:45pTHE CHINESE STREET'S VIEW OF THE TRADE WAR : some say they won't buy U.S. products
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.