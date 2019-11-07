Brasil Insurance Participações e Adm : Alper | 3Q19 Results

São Paulo, November 07, 2019 - 'Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.' (B3 'Novo Mercado': APER3) ('Company') announces today its 3Q19 results.
3Q19 Conference Call
|
English
|
Portuguese
|
November 8, 2019
|
November 8, 2019
|
09:00 a.m. (US EDT)
|
08:00 a.m. (US EDT)
|
11:00 a.m. (Brasília Time)
|
10:00 a.m. (Brasília Time)
|
Phone: + 1 (646) 843-6054
|
Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155
|
Replay: +55(11) 2188-0400
|
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
|
Replay Code: Alper Seguros
|
Replay Code: Alper Seguros
Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.
Slides and Webcast: The Presentation will be available a few moments before the Conference Call, both on the homepage of our Investor Relations website (ir.alperseguros.com.br) and in the section 'Investor Services -> Presentations'. The Conference Call will be live broadcasted over the platform, remaining available after the event. To access the webcast platform, click here.
Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available the IR session of our website ir.alperseguros.com.br..
For further clarifications, please contact the Company's Investor Relations Office:
CONTACT
Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 11 3175-2920
E-mail: ir@alperseguros.com.br
Website: ir.alperseguros.com.br
