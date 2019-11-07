Log in
Brasil Insurance Participações e Adm : Alper | 3Q19 Results

11/07/2019 | 06:30pm EST

São Paulo, November 07, 2019 - 'Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.' (B3 'Novo Mercado': APER3) ('Company') announces today its 3Q19 results.

Click here to access the Earnings Release.

Click here to access the Financial Statements (Portuguese only).

Click here to access the Fundamentals Sheet (Portuguese only).

3Q19 Conference Call

English Portuguese
November 8, 2019
 		November 8, 2019
09:00 a.m. (US EDT)
 		08:00 a.m. (US EDT)
11:00 a.m. (Brasília Time)
 		10:00 a.m. (Brasília Time)
Phone: + 1 (646) 843-6054
 		Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Replay: +55(11) 2188-0400
 		Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Replay Code: Alper Seguros
 		Replay Code: Alper Seguros

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and Webcast: The Presentation will be available a few moments before the Conference Call, both on the homepage of our Investor Relations website (ir.alperseguros.com.br) and in the section 'Investor Services -> Presentations'. The Conference Call will be live broadcasted over the platform, remaining available after the event. To access the webcast platform, click here.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available the IR session of our website ir.alperseguros.com.br..

For further clarifications, please contact the Company's Investor Relations Office:

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 11 3175-2920
E-mail: ir@alperseguros.com.br
Website: ir.alperseguros.com.br

Disclaimer

Brasil Insurance Participações e Administração SA published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 23:29:08 UTC
