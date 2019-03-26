Log in
Brasil Insurance Participações e Adm : Alper | 4Q18 Results

03/26/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Alper | 4Q18 Results

São Paulo, March 26, 2019 - 'Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.' (B3 'Novo Mercado': APER3) ('Company') announces today its 4Q18 results.

Click here to access the Earnings Release.

4Q18 Conference Call

English Portuguese
March 27, 2019
 		March 27, 2019
10:00 a.m. (US EDT)
 		09:00 a.m. (US EDT)
11:00 a.m. (Brasília Time)
 		10:00 a.m. (Brasília Time)
Phone: + 1 (412) 317-6776
 		Phone: +55 (11) 3127-4971
Replay: +1 (412) 317-0088
 		Replay: +55 (11) 3127-4999
Replay Code: 10128213
 		Replay Code: 46762164

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and Webcast: The Presentation will be available a few moments before the Conference Call, both on the homepage of our Investor Relations website (ir.alperseguros.com.br) and in the section 'Investor Services -> Presentations'. The Conference Call will be live broadcasted over the platform, remaining available after the event. To access the webcast platform, click here.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available the IR session of our website ir.alperseguros.com.br.

Disclaimer

Brasil Insurance Participações e Administração SA published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 23:24:06 UTC
