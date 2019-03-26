Brasil Insurance Participações e Adm : Alper | 4Q18 Results

Alper | 4Q18 Results
São Paulo, March 26, 2019 - 'Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.' (B3 'Novo Mercado': APER3) ('Company') announces today its 4Q18 results.
Click here to access the Earnings Release.
4Q18 Conference Call
|
English
|
Portuguese
|
March 27, 2019
|
March 27, 2019
|
10:00 a.m. (US EDT)
|
09:00 a.m. (US EDT)
|
11:00 a.m. (Brasília Time)
|
10:00 a.m. (Brasília Time)
|
Phone: + 1 (412) 317-6776
|
Phone: +55 (11) 3127-4971
|
Replay: +1 (412) 317-0088
|
Replay: +55 (11) 3127-4999
|
Replay Code: 10128213
|
Replay Code: 46762164
Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.
Slides and Webcast: The Presentation will be available a few moments before the Conference Call, both on the homepage of our Investor Relations website (ir.alperseguros.com.br) and in the section 'Investor Services -> Presentations'. The Conference Call will be live broadcasted over the platform, remaining available after the event. To access the webcast platform, click here.
Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available the IR session of our website ir.alperseguros.com.br.
