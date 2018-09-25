Brault : Sponsors Dr. Esther Choo, MD, MPH on the InnovatED Stage at the 2018 ACEP Scientific Assembly

Don’t miss her talk on the urgent need for diversity in medicine: “Why
Is Medicine So Far Behind on This Issue? The Case for Dramatic
Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion”
Medicine has persistent gender and racial disparities in compensation,
promotion, and leadership and high rates of sexual harassment. Dr.
Choo’s talk will address the urgency and necessity of innovative
diversity, inclusion, and equity initiatives within emergency medicine
and across health care.
Dr. Choo’s talk will take place on Monday, October 1 at 3:00pm, on the
InnovatED Stage at this year’s American College of Emergency Physicians
(ACEP) Scientific Assembly in San Diego, CA. Dr. Choo’s talk is
sponsored by Brault and Code 3 ER.
Learn more at www.acep.org/acep18/events/innovated/
“Diversity is a core aspect of who we are, and what we believe in, as an
organization,” explained Brault President and CEO Andrea Brault, MD,
MMM, FACEP. “As a sponsor, we wanted to bring awareness to the issues of
inequity in medicine and, at the same time, promote the impact that
diversity can have on the work place. As a clinical intelligence partner
for emergency groups across the country, we get to see this first hand.
Our clients are among the best providers of unscheduled care, and their
continued success would not be possible without their spirit of
inclusion and commitment to diversity.”
Dr. Choo is an Emergency Physician and Associate Professor at Oregon
Health & Science University. She is also a researcher and has published
more than 65 research manuscripts on health disparities, substance use
disorders, gender bias, and emergency care.
In 2017, Dr. Choo started a national dialogue on the issue of racism in
medicine following the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville,
Virginia. In a tweet, she said, “@choo_ek 1/ We've got a lot of white
nationalists in Oregon. So a few times a year, a patient in the ER
refuses treatment from me because of my race.” Her tweet quickly went
viral with nearly 25,000 re-tweets and prompted her appearance on
several news networks, including CNN. Dr. Choo then went on to co-found
the Equality Quotient, a start-up dedicated to monitoring and addressing
gender imbalance in healthcare.
ABOUT BRAULT
Brault is a clinical intelligence partner for independent physician
groups and hospitals, offering expertise in Practice Management and
Revenue Optimization – including clinical analytics, physician
documentation training, practice improvement, business administration,
chart tracking, nurse coding, payer contract management, and patient
engagement services.
Brault is a U.S.-based service provider that adds value through
real-world experience in acute care and emergency medicine, which
translates to increased revenues and practice improvements for clients
across 18 states. The company manages more than 4 Million annual visits
and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Andrea Brault MD,
MMM, FACEP – an emergency physician and current Chair of EDPMA.
Learn more at www.Brault.us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006021/en/