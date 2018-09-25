Brault : Sponsors Dr. Esther Choo, MD, MPH on the InnovatED Stage at the 2018 ACEP Scientific Assembly

Don’t miss her talk on the urgent need for diversity in medicine: “Why Is Medicine So Far Behind on This Issue? The Case for Dramatic Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion”

Medicine has persistent gender and racial disparities in compensation, promotion, and leadership and high rates of sexual harassment. Dr. Choo’s talk will address the urgency and necessity of innovative diversity, inclusion, and equity initiatives within emergency medicine and across health care.

Dr. Choo’s talk will take place on Monday, October 1 at 3:00pm, on the InnovatED Stage at this year’s American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Scientific Assembly in San Diego, CA. Dr. Choo’s talk is sponsored by Brault and Code 3 ER.

Learn more at www.acep.org/acep18/events/innovated/

“Diversity is a core aspect of who we are, and what we believe in, as an organization,” explained Brault President and CEO Andrea Brault, MD, MMM, FACEP. “As a sponsor, we wanted to bring awareness to the issues of inequity in medicine and, at the same time, promote the impact that diversity can have on the work place. As a clinical intelligence partner for emergency groups across the country, we get to see this first hand. Our clients are among the best providers of unscheduled care, and their continued success would not be possible without their spirit of inclusion and commitment to diversity.”

Dr. Choo is an Emergency Physician and Associate Professor at Oregon Health & Science University. She is also a researcher and has published more than 65 research manuscripts on health disparities, substance use disorders, gender bias, and emergency care.

In 2017, Dr. Choo started a national dialogue on the issue of racism in medicine following the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. In a tweet, she said, “@choo_ek 1/ We've got a lot of white nationalists in Oregon. So a few times a year, a patient in the ER refuses treatment from me because of my race.” Her tweet quickly went viral with nearly 25,000 re-tweets and prompted her appearance on several news networks, including CNN. Dr. Choo then went on to co-found the Equality Quotient, a start-up dedicated to monitoring and addressing gender imbalance in healthcare.

ABOUT BRAULT

Brault is a clinical intelligence partner for independent physician groups and hospitals, offering expertise in Practice Management and Revenue Optimization – including clinical analytics, physician documentation training, practice improvement, business administration, chart tracking, nurse coding, payer contract management, and patient engagement services.

Brault is a U.S.-based service provider that adds value through real-world experience in acute care and emergency medicine, which translates to increased revenues and practice improvements for clients across 18 states. The company manages more than 4 Million annual visits and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Andrea Brault MD, MMM, FACEP – an emergency physician and current Chair of EDPMA.

Learn more at www.Brault.us

