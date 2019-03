Bravatek Solutions Announces its Telecom Business Group

Bravatek is Completing the Formation of its Updated Telecom Business Group to Leverage its IDIQs and Business with Major Telecommunications Partners





AUSTIN, TEXAS, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: BVTK, “Bravatek” or the “Company”) announces, in light of the decision to rescind the HelpCOmm, Inc. acquisition, has set in motion the development of its own Telecom Group to execute its current IDIQs (“Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity”) that we possess.

Bravatek has built a well-established network of sub-contractors and plans, with established partners, to begin to assist in the execution of significant existing partner purchase orders. In addition, Bravatek will soon be announcing the addition of personnel with more contracting licenses than previous held. The Company will update its shareholders in the near future regarding further developments.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments, and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically-advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

For more information, visit www.bravatek.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media contact: Bravatek Solutions, Inc. info@bravatek.com 1.866.490.8590