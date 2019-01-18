Log in
Bravatek : Status of Bravatek's Ecrypt One's Patent Process

01/18/2019 | 09:34pm EST

Bravatek's Patent Attorneys Provide Timely Update …

January 17, 2019- AUSTIN, Texas - Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: BVTKD, 'Bravatek' or the 'Company') announces that it has received an update by its patent attorneys related to its Ecrypt One Enterprise Cybersecurity Product Line.
A U.S. patent application directed to the unique features of Bravatek's Ecrypt One software was filed in August 2016, claiming priority to an earlier provisional patent application from August 2015. Prosecution of the pending patent application before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has advanced in the expected way.

For patent applications directed to software, a typical proceeding before the USPTO involves about 7-10 substantive back-and-forth communications between the patent applicant and the USPTO before the patent is allowed. The Ecrypt One patent application has thus far had four such substantive communications. While there are no guarantees in the patent process, in view of the references that have been cited by the USPTO thus far, our patent attorneys are confident that the process will ultimately result in successfully obtaining patent protection for the novel features of Ecrypt One.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.
Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically-advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.
For more information, visit www.bravatek.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the 'safe harbor' created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'seek,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'goal,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate' or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Media contact:
Bravatek Solutions, Inc.
info@bravatek.com
1.866.490.8590

Disclaimer

Bravatek Solutions Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 02:33:03 UTC
