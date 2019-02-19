Brave Like Gabe Foundation Contributes $100,000 Donation Match To Help Drive Cycle For Survival Fundraising

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A $100,000 donation challenge, sponsored by the Brave Like Gabe Foundation, launched on February 11 to amplify the fundraising efforts of the Cycle for Survival community. The significant donation to the movement to beat rare cancers established a fund at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in honor of the foundation's namesake, Gabriele Grunewald. 100 percent of the funds raised by Cycle for Survival go to rare cancer research and clinical trials led by MSK, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival.

The fundraising challenge happened from February 11 to February 15 and was open to the newest teams participating in the Cycle for Survival events taking place in New York City on February 21 and 22. $10,000 will be added to the fundraising pages of the five first-year teams that raised the most money over the course of that time period, and $5,000 will be added to the personal fundraising pages for each of the 10 first-year participants who received the largest number of donations.

Established in 2018, Brave Like Gabe was founded by national championship runner Gabriele Grunewald, who is battling cancer for the fourth time. First diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma at age 22, Gabe seeks to support and empower cancer survivors and patients. With this new fund and donation match initiative, Brave Like Gabe will fuel the groundbreaking research being led by MSK to change the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.

With support from its founding partner Equinox, Cycle for Survival has raised more than $205 million for rare cancer research since it was founded in 2007, quadrupling the money raised since 2012. More than 36,000 people will ride at Cycle for Survival's signature indoor team cycling events this year, which are taking place in 16 cities across the country. Visit cycleforsurvival.org to learn more.

About Cycle for Survival

Join the Battle. Cycle for Survival is the movement to beat rare cancers. Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised $205 million through its signature indoor team cycling events across the United States to help fund pioneering research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. 100 percent of every donation funds rare cancer research. About half of all cancer patients are fighting a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. Together with the movement's founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies and major scientific initiatives. For a list of events, research updates and additional information, visit https://www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Cycle for Survival on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) — the world's oldest and largest private cancer center — has devoted more than 130 years to exceptional patient care, innovative research and outstanding educational programs. Today, it is one of 70 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science flourishing side by side with clinical studies and treatment. The close collaboration between MSK's physicians and scientists is one of its unique strengths, enabling it to provide patients with the best care available as researchers work to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and cure cancer. MSK's education programs train future physicians and scientists, and the knowledge and experience they gain has an impact on cancer treatment and biomedical research around the world.

About Equinox

IT'S NOT FITNESS. IT'S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high performance individuals.

Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating 96 full-service clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal training, Pilates, spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. In 2019, Equinox will unveil Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high-performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

