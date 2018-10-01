Bravo Zulu! Silver Airways Celebrates Best Month of Operational Performance for Saab Aircraft and Superior Year-to-Date Performance

Airline’s operational performance among highest of U.S. regional airlines

Silver Airways, the country’s leading independent regional airline, is proud to celebrate its best month of operational performance ever for its fleet of Saab 340 aircraft.

During September 2018, the airline successfully operated at a 99.8 percent overall completion factor for the month and on-time flights exceeded 86 percent as measured by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) metrics. In addition, the airline’s year-to-date overall completion factor is 99 percent. This places Silver among the highest of domestic U.S. regional airlines. The airline only had one controllable cancellation in September.

“Bravo Zulu! A huge ‘well done’ to the 600 hardworking aviation professionals of Silver Airways who take great pride in providing our customers with safe, friendly and reliable service on each and every flight,” said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum. “Silver’s amazing turnaround in operational performance is a team effort and clearly attributable to the hustle, determination, and pride of our crew members throughout the organization,” added Rossum.

Silver’s stellar performance combined with recently acquired Seaborne Airlines’ consistent excellent performance offers travelers great service and performance throughout the Silver/Seaborne family of airlines.

About Silver Airways

Silver Airways operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas from its hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa, and also operates Essential Air Service between Boston and Bar Harbor, Maine. In addition, Silver also this year acquired Seaborne Airlines with flights in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Caribbean. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue and Avianca, and has interline agreements with American, Delta, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Bahamasair, Hahn Air and Azul. Silver operates a fleet of highly-reliable Saab 340 aircraft, and starting in 2018, Silver is renewing and expanding its fleet with up to 50 new eco-friendly ATR-600s. Silver is honored to be the North American launch customer for the all new, redesigned ATR-600 offering best-in-class quiet cabins, premium leather seats with more legroom, and spacious overhead bins that accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags. Silver is owned by affiliates of Philadelphia-based investment firm Versa Capital Management, LLC. To learn more about the refined passenger experience coming soon to Silver, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005708/en/