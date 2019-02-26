Log in
Bravura : 1H19 Interim Dividend and DRP

02/26/2019 | 06:23pm EST

27 February 2019

Bravura Solutions Limited

Level 6, 345 George Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia

Dear Shareholder,

Phone: +61 (0) 2 9018 7800www.bravurasolutions.com

ACN 164 391 128

1H19 Interim Dividend and Dividend Reinvestment Plan Information

Bravura Solutions (Bravura) today announced its 1H19 financial results. Details of the 1H19interim dividend are provided in the table below. Bravura's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)will operate with respect to the 1H19 interim dividend.

Details of the 1H19 interim dividend and DRP

Dividend record date

5 March 2019

DRP record date

6 March 2019

DRP pricing period

7 March to 20 March 2019

Notification of DRP price

21 March 2019

Interim dividend payment date

28 March 2019

DRP share issue date

28 March 2019

Dividend amount per share

A$0.053 per share

As noted in the DRP rules announced on 30 January 2019, the pricing period refers to the period of 10 trading days commencing on the second trading day after the record date. The DRP price is the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average market price (rounded up to the nearest cent) of all shares traded in the ordinary course on the ASX during the pricing period, less any discount as determined by the Directors.

The Directors have determined that a discount of 2.0% will apply under the DRP with respect to the 1H19 interim dividend. Any shareholder who wishes to commence participating or vary their current participation election in the DRP should do so by logging onto the Link Market Services website atwww.linkmarketservices.com.auor by completing the DRP form available at the Link Market Services website by 5:00pm on 6 March 2019.

Bravura recommends that you seek your own independent financial and taxation advice about the consequences of your participation in the DRP.

Yours faithfully,

Martin Deda

Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Bravura Solutions Limited published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 23:22:06 UTC
