Bravura : 1H19 Results Announcement

ASX Release

27 February 2019

Outstanding 1H19 results across all key metrics

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) (Bravura)has today announced its half-year results for the period ended 31 December 2018.

Strong 1H19 financial results across all key financial metrics

•Group 1H19 revenue increased 24% to A$127.4m (A$102.9m in 1H18)

•Group 1H19 EBITDA increased 28% to A$23.8m (A$18.5m in 1H18)

•Group 1H19 NPAT increased 15% to A$16.3m (A$14.2m in 1H18)

•Group 1H19 EPS increased 15% to 7.6cps

•Interim unfranked dividend declared of 5.3cps

Wealth Management segment result reflects strong operating leverage

•Wealth Management 1H19 revenue increased 24% to A$90.4m (A$72.8m in 1H18)

•Wealth Management 1H19 EBITDA increased 36% to A$29.4m (A$21.6m in 1H18)

•Wealth Management 1H19 EBITDA margin expanded to 33% (30% in 1H18)

Sonata delivers strong market-leading growth

•Sonata delivered very strong revenue growth and now makes up almost all of the Wealth Management segment

•Achieved two new Sonata contracts in the period

•A number of clients were successfully implemented

•Several additional projects for new and existing clients commenced

Funds Administration segment result benefitted from increased client demand

•Funds Administration 1H19 revenue increased 23% to A$37.0m (A$30.1m in 1H18)

•Funds Administration 1H19 EBITDA increased 7% to A$13.7m (A$12.8m in 1H18)

•The segment benefitted from increased implementation and development work arising from a renewed and enhanced contract with a significant global client

Strong performance delivers excellent shareholder returns

•1H19 return on equity1of 28% and 1H19 return on assets2of 22%

•Interim unfranked dividend declared of 5.3cps, representing 70% of 1H19 EPS

1Return on equity is based on annualised NPAT over average total equity

2Return on assets is based on annualised EBITDA over average total assets

Solid financial position and strong sales pipeline reinforces favourable outlook and guidance

•Solid financial position with net cash of A$14.0m as at 31 December 2018, capable of supporting additional growth opportunities

•Operating cash flow3was A$8.0m, representing cash conversion of 34% (158% in 2H18)

•Structural industry drivers expected to underpin demand over the medium term

•Full-year 2019 forecast EPS growth has been revised upwards and is now expected to be in the mid to high-teens

Commenting on the group performance, Mr Klim, Chief Executive Officer said:

"Bravura has had an outstanding start to the 2019 financial year, with significant revenue and earnings growth underpinned by strong demand across all key markets. Recurring revenue was up strongly by 31% and comprised 72% of total revenue. In particular, we have seen significant project activity from existing clients, as they extend their business reach by licensing and implementing more ofSonata's rich andsophisticated functionality across new products. In addition, we saw a strong performance from the Funds Administration business, underpinned by increased implementation and development work. Combined with continued investment, the business is generating very strong returns on shareholdercapital."

Summary of 1H19 financial performance

A$m 1H18 1H19 $ chg % chg

Total revenue 102.9 127.4 24.5 24%

EBITDA 18.5 23.8 5.3 28%

EBIT 14.6 20.9 6.3 43%

Profit before tax 14.0 20.0 5.9 42%

NPAT 14.2 16.3 2.1 15% EPS (A$ cps) 6.6 7.6 1.0 15%

Wealth Management 72.8 90.4 17.6 24% Funds Administration 30.1 37.0 6.9 23% Wealth Management 21.6 29.4 7.8 36% Funds Administration 12.8 13.7 0.9 7% Corporate -15.9 -19.3 -3.5 22% D&A -3.9 -2.9 1.0 -26% Net interest and FX expense -0.6 -0.9 -0.3 nm Tax expense4 0.2 -3.6 -3.8 nm 3Operating cash flow includes taxes paid

41H18 tax expense included the recognition of a deferred tax asset of A$1.8m

Wealth Management performance

Revenue increased 24% to A$90.4m in 1H19, up from A$72.8m in 1H18. EBITDA increased 36% to A$29.4m in 1H19, up from A$21.6m in 1H18. Strong revenue growth resulted from two new Sonata contracts, expanding project work and increasing demand from existing clients.

EBITDA margin expanded to 33% in 1H19, up from 30% in 1H18. The increase reflects strong operating leverage inherent in the underlying business model and in part as a result of the timing of licence fees.

The business achieved two new Sonata contracts. During the period, a number of clients were successfully implemented, and several additional projects for new and existing clients commenced.

A$m 1H18 1H19 $ chg % chg Wealth Management revenue Wealth Management EBITDAWealth Management EBITDA margin

72.8 21.630%

90.4 29.4

17.6 24%

7.8 36%

33%Funds Administration performance

Funds Administration revenue increased 23% to A$37.0m, up from A$30.1m in 1H18. Funds Administration EBITDA increased 7% to A$13.7m, up from A$12.8m in 1H18. The segment benefitted from increased implementation and development work arising from a renewed and enhanced contract with a significant global client. The result also reflects a one-off investment in ramp up costs to support the increased demand.

The SaaS offering creates new opportunities for growth in the European market, giving smaller and mid-sized fund managers the ability to access a fully managed solution with standardised functionality at an attractive price point for this market.

A$m 1H18 1H19 $ chg % chg

Funds Administration revenue 30.1 37.0 6.9 23% Funds Administration EBITDA 12.8 13.7 0.9 7% Funds Administration EBITDA margin 42% 37%

Market outlook

Large addressable market.Bravura's product functionality supports the pensions, life insurance,investment products, and wrap platform markets across its key markets in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, which comprises a large number of blue-chip financial services companies. Organisations in these markets are still running multiple legacy or competitor systems, resulting in high cost structures. This leads to a lack of product flexibility, difficulty in responding quickly to changes in regulatory regimes, and tardiness in meeting the emerging requirements of the current digital world.

Strong pipeline of opportunity.Bravura has a strong sales pipeline across its key markets and across its geographic regions, comprising a number of established financial institutions evaluating thesuitability of Bravura's products and digital offerings to replace their legacy or competitorsystems. The strong pipeline is driven by sales opportunities from new clients and significant project activity from existing clients. Bravura has good visibility of its strong sales pipeline over a 12- to 18-month period.

Sonata is well positioned.The continued investment in Sonata, funded by both Bravura and its clients,supports client demand and extends the product's market-leading position. Strong growth, increasing scale and greater efficiency, are driving increased operating leverage. Following significant product investment and the accumulation of deep market knowledge and expertise, Bravura is well positioned to continue to capitalise on the significant market opportunity.

Pipeline of client opportunities supports Funds Administration.Bravura's strong market credentialsin providing digital solutions and straight through messaging capabilities is driving a pipeline of contracted work from existing clients. A pipeline of opportunities is expected to support growth into 2H19.

Commenting on the market outlook, Mr Klim said:

"After a strong first half financial performance, we see continued momentum headinginto the second half of the financial year. Our Sonata clients have deeply embedded the product as their mission-critical technology platform, which is underpinning new project activity. Furthermore, the Funds Administration outlook has improved, and it is well positioned to take advantage of potential growth opportunities. Bravura'sstrong financial position provides the capacity to take advantage of organic and acquisitive growth opportunities. The visibility we have of our sales pipeline, along with thebusiness's inherent operating leverage, gives us a high degree of confidence in our FY19 expectations."

Guidance

As a result of strong demand, full-year 2019 guidance has now been revised upwards resulting in forecast EPS growth in the mid to high-teens.

Teleconference details

A teleconference and webcast briefing for analysts and investors will be held at 9:30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT). Participants can pre-register for the teleconference here:https://services.choruscall.com.au/diamondpass/Bravura-421103-invite.html

Conference ID:421103

Direct phone number:+61 2 9007 3187

Country Toll Free Phone Number Australia 1800 558 698 Canada 1855 881 1339 Hong Kong 800 966 806 India 0008 0010 08443 New Zealand 0800 453 055 Singapore 800 101 2785 United Kingdom 0800 051 8245 United States 1855 881 1339

Webcast link:http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3255.aspxThe webcast is accessible 15 minutes before the briefing starts.

-ENDS-

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Rahul Badethalav

Head of Strategy, Marketing and Investor Relations T: +61 2 9018 7879

E:investors@bravurasolutions.com

About Bravura Solutions Limited

Bravura Solutions Limited is a leading provider of software solutions for the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration industries. Our solutions are underpinned by functionally rich technology that enables modernisation, consolidation, and simplification. Backed by over 30 years of experience, our installed or managed hosted solutions are used by many of the world's leadingfinancial institutions. Our business comprises more than 350 direct and indirect blue-chip clients. In excess of A$2.8 trillion (£1.6 trillion) in assets are entrusted to our systems. We support our clients with a team of more than 1,300 people in 12 offices across Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

To learn more, visitwww.bravurasolutions.com.