Bravura : 1H19 Results Presentation

1H19 Results PresentationBravura Solutions Limited

Important notice and disclaimer

The information contained in this document (including this notice) and discussed at this presentation (collectively, thePresentation) has been prepared by Bravura Solutions Limited (Bravura).The Presentation is subject to the conditions outlined below. Your receipt or viewing of the Presentation evidences your acceptance of those conditions and that you agree to be bound by them.

NO OFFER OF SECURITIES

The Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement, disclosure document or other offer document under Australian law or under any other law. It does not and is not intended to constitute an offer for subscription, financial product advice, invitation, solicitation or recommendation by any person or to any person with respect to the purchase or sale of any securities or financial products in any jurisdiction, and also does not form the basis of any contract or commitment to sell or apply for securities in Bravura or any of its subsidiaries (Bravura Group).

The information contained in the Presentation has been prepared without taking account of any person's investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs and noting contained in the Presentation constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. You must not rely on the Presentation but make your own independent assessment and rely upon your own independent taxation legal, financial or other professional advice.

FINANCIAL DATA

All information in the Presentation is in Australian dollars.

The Presentation contains pro forma financial information. Such pro forma financial information has not been prepared in accordance with disclosure requirements of applicable accounting standards and other mandatory reporting requirements in Australia.

Financial data calculating totals and percentages may be subject to rounding.

FORWARD STATEMENTS

No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to the adequacy or completeness of the information and opinions contained in the Presentation.

The Presentation may contain certain forward looking statements, including estimates, projections and opinions (Forward Statements). We use words such 'will', 'may', 'intend', 'seek', 'would', 'should', 'could' 'continue' 'plan', 'probability', 'risk', 'forecast', 'likely', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', or similar words to identify Forward Statements. Forward Statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Bravura Group, and have been made based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Bravura Group. No representation is made or will be made that any Forward Statements will be achieved or will prove correct. Actual future results and operations could vary materially from the Forward Statements. Circumstances may change and the contents of this Presentation may become outdated as a result.

PAST PERFORMANCE

Past performance information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon (and is not) an indication of future performance.

DISCLAIMER

The information is supplied in summary form and is therefore not necessarily complete. The material contained in this presentation may include information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Bravura Group and each of its affiliates, directors, employees, officers, partners, agents and advisers and any other person involved in the preparation of the Presentation disclaim all liability and responsibility (including without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence) for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may arise or be suffered through use or reliance on anything contained in, or omitted from, the Presentation. The Bravura Group accept no responsibility or obligation to inform you of any matter arising or coming to their notice, after the date of the presentation or this document, which may affect any matter referred to in the Presentation.

This presentation should be read in conjunction with Bravura's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which are available atwww.asx.com.au.

AGENDA

Key Highlights 4

Segment Highlights 10

FY19 Outlook 13

Appendices 14

OUTSTANDING 1H19 RESULTS ACROSS ALL KEY METRICS

▪In 1H19, Bravura deliveredrevenue growth of 24%1, EBITDA growth of 28%1,andNPAT growth of 15%1

▪Recurring revenue up 31%1in 1H19 and comprised 72% of total revenue (68% in 1H18)

▪Wealth Management 1H19 EBITDA margin expanded ~300bps to 33%, reflectingsignificant operating leverage

▪Sonata delivered very strong revenue growth and now makes up almost all of the Wealth Management segment

▪Funds Administration revenue up 23%1to A$37.0m (A$30.1m in 1H18)

▪Strong financial positionwith net cash of A$14.0m2capable of supporting additional growth opportunities

▪Excellent returnswith ROE3of 28% (26% in 1H18) and ROA of 22%4(20% in 1H18)

▪As a result of strong demand, FY19 guidance has now been revised upwards resulting in forecastEPS growth in the mid to high-teens

1. Compared to 1H18

2. As at 31 December 2018

3. Return on equity is based on annualised NPAT over average total equity

4. Return on assets based on annualised EBITDA over average total assets

1H19 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Continued strong revenue growth with increasing operating leverageInvestment in Sonata is continuing to drive strong growth

▪Achievedtwo new Sonata contractsin the period Strong business performance is delivering attractive shareholder returns ▪Bravura'slong-term growth is driven byclients'need to address speed to market for newproducts, the growing importance of a seamless digital experience, ongoing changes in financial services regulation, and pressure to increase operational efficiency ▪Wealth Management revenue up 24%1,driven by growth in Sonata, andFunds Administration revenue up 23%1to deliverGroup revenue up 24%1to A$127.4m ▪Wealth Management EBITDA up 36%1to A$29.4m,ahead of growth in FundsAdministration and investment in Corporate, to increaseGroup EBITDA up 28%1to $23.8m

▪A number of clients were successfully implemented and several additional projects for new and existing clients commenced

▪Sonata'scompelling value proposition which supports clients with managing newregulation, digital and cost pressures has drivensignificant growth in Sonata revenuewhich now makes up almost all of Wealth Management

▪Interim dividend declared of 5.3 cents per share, representing 70% of 1H19 EPS

▪Return on equity2of 28%in 1H19 underpinned byBravura'sconsistent and long-term investment in product development, deep market knowledge and expertise, sound business model, driving significant operating leverage

1. Compared to 1H18

2. Return on equity is based on annualised NPAT over average total equity

Group

RevenueEBITDA

102.9

18.5

127.4

23.8

24% 28%NPAT

14.2

16.3

15%

Segments

Wealth Management revenueWealth Management EBITDA

72.8

21.6

90.4

29.4

24% 36%Funds Administration revenue

30.1

37.0

23%

Funds Administration EBITDA

12.8

13.7

7%

Sonata

Sonata clients

22

25

14%