Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bravura : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Financial Services – Where might it go next?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:48am EDT

We often hear that the opportunities for financial services companies from artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are boundless. It will reduce cost, improve the product and drive customer engagement. But few practical examples are offered.

Over the last year Bravura has been exploring new ways of developing and analysing the latest in technology through an Innovation Lab - a space dedicated to finding exciting answers to new challenges. Bravura firmly believe that increasing our collective ability to innovate as an industry, is critical to ensuring success and delivering best-of-breed services to customers.

Our vision for our own products and services is to create and deliver modern, open, agile business solutions that provide an enduring competitive advantage to clients by combining compelling functionality with modern technology.

With this vision in mind, we brought together a group of industry experts from platforms, asset management and financial advice, to explore specific opportunities and challenges for artificial intelligence and machine learning to help guide the thinking of our Innovation Lab. In this paper we share some of the highlights from the discussion and our thoughts on the opportunities for our customers from AI.

At Bravura, we have established a data science practice that can help firms implement machine learning. We believe that machine learning can be used by firms large and small in many areas, from remodelling operations through to revamping the customer experience.

I would like to thank our participants for taking part in the roundtable and myself and the Bravura team welcome any questions, challenges or feedback you might have on artificial intelligence and machine learning, or on other areas of technological innovation.

Disclaimer

Bravura Solutions Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 11:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:07aCOMSCORE, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
08:07aEQUINIX INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:07aAERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30, 2019
BU
08:07aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions
BU
08:07aUndefeated Boxer Andres Cortes Extends Record to 12-0 With the Help of Diamond CBD
BU
08:07aNightfood Winner Announced in "Year's Supply Giveaway" Promotion, Management Duplicating Program for 2nd Half of 2019
GL
08:07aVERACYTE : Names Keith Kennedy Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
BU
08:06aBOEHRINGER INGELHEIM : Expands Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) R&D Pipeline With New First-in-Class Compound from Yuhan Corporation
BU
08:06aWiley Announces Agreement to Acquire Zyante Inc.
BU
08:06aKurt Rataski Joins Alliant
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
3OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About