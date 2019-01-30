Bravura : Dividend Reinvestment Plan

30 January 2019

Bravura Solutions Limited

Level 6, 345 George Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia

Dear Shareholder,

Phone: +61 (0) 2 9018 7800www.bravurasolutions.com

ACN 164 391 128

Bravura Solutions-Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Bravura Solutions (Bravura) is pleased to announce the introduction of a dividend reinvestment plan (DRP), which allows eligible shareholders to reinvest all or part of their dividends in Bravura shares. In respect of dividends declared by Bravura, the board of directors will determine whether the DRP will apply to a particular dividend.

All Bravura shareholders who have a registered address in Australia or New Zealand are eligible to participate in the DRP for shares held on the relevant dividend record date. Bravura shareholders who have a registered address outside of Australia or New Zealand may participate in the DRP provided that they have satisfied the Bravura Board of certain requirements specified in the DRP rules (Clause 3).

Eligible shareholders may elect by the DRP election date to have all or part of their dividends paid in Bravura shares in accordance with the DRP rules. Shares will be provided under the DRP free of brokerage and other transaction costs.

A full copy of the DRP rules and frequently asked questions and answers, are attached with this letter.

What you need to do to participate in the DRP

You can elect to participate in the DRP by logging onto the Link Market Services website atwww.linkmarketservices.com.auor by completing the attached DRP form. The DRP form is also available at the Link Market Services website.

If you do not wish to participate in the DRP, you do not need to do anything. You will continue to receive dividend payments from Bravura in accordance with current arrangements.

Bravura recommends that you seek your own independent financial and taxation advice about the consequences of your participation in the DRP.

Yours faithfully,

Brian Mitchell Chairman

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Bravura Solutions Limited A.C.N. 164 391 128 (ASX:BVS)

30 January 2019

A. Important Notes

This is an important document. You should read the Terms and Conditions carefully. If you have any doubts about how you should proceed, you should seek independent legal and financial advice from your lawyer, stockbroker, accountant and/or other professional adviser.

B. Frequently Asked Questions

Capitalised terms used in this section are defined in the Terms and Conditions in Section C of this booklet.

1.

What is the Dividend Reinvestment Plan?

The DRP provides allows eligible Shareholders to elect to apply some or all of their dividends to the purchase of Shares instead of receiving cash. It is a simple and cost-effective way to increase your shareholding in Bravura over time.

If you choose to participate in the DRP, the cash dividend you would normally receive will be used to fund the issue of new Shares or to fund the acquisition on-market of existing Shares, or a combination of both, at a price calculated in the manner described below.

2.

Am I eligible to participate?

You are eligible to participate in the DRP if you hold Shares and your registered address is in Australia or New Zealand.

The Directors will only consider the participation of a Shareholder who is a resident of or subject to the laws of any country outside of Australia or New Zealand where the Board is satisfied, in its absolute discretion, that:

•the DRP and issue or transfer of Shares under the DRP to such Shareholder is lawful and permitted without the requirement for Bravura to issue or lodge a prospectus or similar disclosure document or obtain regulatory approvals or licences in the jurisdiction in which they reside; and

•they do not hold Shares on behalf of another person who resides outside of that jurisdiction and who would, if named on the register, not be eligible to participate in the DRP.

Any Shareholder outside of Australia or New Zealand who wishes to request the Board to exercise its discretion to permit them to participate in the DRP should contact the Share Registry on 1300 554 474 or atregistrars@linkmarketservices.com.au.Such Shareholders will be required to provide Bravura with a written legal advice from an internationally recognised law firm and a warranty as to their eligibility to participate in the DRP.

Participation in the DRP is non-transferable. Please see the Terms and Conditions for further information regarding eligibility.

3.

How do I participate or change my level of participation in the DRP?

You can join the DRP at any time, and can choose to participate fully or partially.

If you wish to commence or vary your participation for a particular dividend, you must apply to the Share Registry. The Share Registry must receive your DRP Notice or your election must be made online before 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the first business day following the record date for that dividend, or such later date as the Board may determine.

You can obtain the DRP Notice form by contacting the Share Registry on 1300 554 474. DRP Notices are also available online atwww.linkmarketservices.com.au.

4.

What if I have more than one shareholding?

You will need to complete a separate DRP Notice or make a separate online election for each shareholding registered under different names or for each shareholding that has a different shareholder registration number.

5.

Is there a cost to participate?

Bravura will meet all brokerage, commission, stamp duty or other costs relating to the issue of shares under the DRP, as well as the costs of administering the DRP.

6.

Is participation compulsory?

Participation by eligible Shareholders is completely optional and you should consider seeking independent legal or financial advice before deciding whether to participate in the DRP.

7.

Do I need to do anything if I do not want to participate in the DRP?

No. If you wish to continue to receive your dividend in cash for all the Shares you hold, you do not have to do anything.

8.

How many shares will I receive?

On each occasion that Bravura pays a dividend on Shares, the Directors shall allot or purchase and transfer (as appropriate) to each Participant the number of Shares ascertained by the following formula:

[(SxD) +R]/C

where:

Sis the number of Participating Shares;

Dis the amount of the dividend paid to the Participant (less any applicable withholding tax) in respect of one Participating Share (expressed in terms of cents and fractions of cents;

Ris the residual cash balance (if any) from a previous dividend on the Participant's Participating Shares; and

Cis the price at which shares are allotted or transferred, being the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average market price (rounded up to the nearest cent) of all Shares sold on the ASX during the Pricing Period, or such other period as the Directors determine and announce to the ASX, less a discount (if any) as the Board may notify to the ASX time to time in its discretion.

The Board has absolute discretion to decide on another pricing period, or to determine additional or alternative pricing periods, and to vary those periods, as detailed in the Terms and Conditions.

9.

How will I know how many Shares are issued or transferred to me?

After each allotment or transfer of Shares under the DRP, Participants will be sent a statement setting out the number of DRP Shares allotted or transferred to the Participant, among other details. For further information regarding statements, see Clause 11 of the Terms and Conditions.