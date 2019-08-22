Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bravura : Retirement of Chairman and appointment of new Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) (Bravura) has today announced that, after ten years of dedicated service, Mr. Brian Mitchell will retire as both Chairman and Non-executive Director of the Board effective 23 August 2019. Mr. Neil Broekhuizen has been appointed as Chairman, effective 23 August 2019. The Board intends to commence a search to appoint a new Non-executive Director.

Departing Chairman Mr. Brian Mitchell said, 'It has been a great honour for me to serve as Chairman over the past ten years. During my tenure, Bravura has transformed into a market-leading business globally. I am immensely proud of what our company has become and I am confident that Bravura will continue to meet its strategic targets. I am also pleased to announce that the Bravura Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Neil Broekhuizen to the position of Chairman. Given his deep commercial expertise and intimate knowledge of Bravura and its clients, I have every confidence that Neil will represent the best interests of Bravura's shareholders, and under his leadership, Bravura will continue to thrive in the future.'

Incoming Chairman Mr. Neil Broekhuizen joined the Bravura Board as a Non-executive Director in 2009 and became an Independent Non-executive Director in 2019. Mr. Neil Broekhuizen has over 27 years of experience in private equity and co-founded Ironbridge in 2003, whose early investment played a pivotal role in driving the transformation and growth of the Bravura business. In accepting the appointment, Mr. Neil Broekhuizen said, 'I am honoured to succeed Mr. Brian Mitchell as Chairman. Under Brian's outstanding leadership, Bravura has enjoyed excellent growth and is strategically well-positioned for the future. I look forward to working with the Board and management in continuing to deliver exceptional results for Bravura's shareholders.'

For media enquiries (Bravura Solutions), please contact:

Rahul Badethalav
Head of Strategy, Marketing and Investor Relations
T: +61 2 9018 7879
E: investors@bravurasolutions.com

Disclaimer

Bravura Solutions Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 23:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13pSANFORD : Board Chair Announces Retirement. New Chair Appointed.
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major Transaction - Proposed Acquisition of the IT Solutions Business from JTH (BVI) Limited through the Acquisition of the Entire Issued Share Capital of Jardine OneSolution Holdings (C.I.) Limited, Adura Hong Kong Limited and Adura Cyber Security Services Pte Ltd
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information supplemental announcement on the gratuitous transfer of equity interests in controlling shareholder
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement unaudited financial results of jiangzhong pharmaceutical for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement unaudited financial results of cr sanjiu for the six months ended 30 june 2019 and positive profit alert of cr sanjiu for the nine months ending 30 september 2019
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in own shares
PU
08:06pU.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
RE
08:04pRAF Sees GA-ASI Demo of New Protector Capabilities
BU
08:03pOROCOBRE LIMITED : - Finalisation of Olaroz Stage 2 Finance Facility
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
2Budget spat puts Boeing contract for AWACS upgrades at risk - sources
3IDAO FIRS : Idaho First Bank Announces 2st Quarter 2019 Results
4AIA GROUP LTD : AIA : Delivers Excellent Results In The First Half Of 2019
5SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Best Workplaces in Washington State

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group