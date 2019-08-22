Bravura : Retirement of Chairman and appointment of new Chairman

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) (Bravura) has today announced that, after ten years of dedicated service, Mr. Brian Mitchell will retire as both Chairman and Non-executive Director of the Board effective 23 August 2019. Mr. Neil Broekhuizen has been appointed as Chairman, effective 23 August 2019. The Board intends to commence a search to appoint a new Non-executive Director.

Departing Chairman Mr. Brian Mitchell said, 'It has been a great honour for me to serve as Chairman over the past ten years. During my tenure, Bravura has transformed into a market-leading business globally. I am immensely proud of what our company has become and I am confident that Bravura will continue to meet its strategic targets. I am also pleased to announce that the Bravura Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Neil Broekhuizen to the position of Chairman. Given his deep commercial expertise and intimate knowledge of Bravura and its clients, I have every confidence that Neil will represent the best interests of Bravura's shareholders, and under his leadership, Bravura will continue to thrive in the future.'

Incoming Chairman Mr. Neil Broekhuizen joined the Bravura Board as a Non-executive Director in 2009 and became an Independent Non-executive Director in 2019. Mr. Neil Broekhuizen has over 27 years of experience in private equity and co-founded Ironbridge in 2003, whose early investment played a pivotal role in driving the transformation and growth of the Bravura business. In accepting the appointment, Mr. Neil Broekhuizen said, 'I am honoured to succeed Mr. Brian Mitchell as Chairman. Under Brian's outstanding leadership, Bravura has enjoyed excellent growth and is strategically well-positioned for the future. I look forward to working with the Board and management in continuing to deliver exceptional results for Bravura's shareholders.'

