Bravura : signs deal with major fund administration outsourcer

10/02/2019 | 07:29pm EDT

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) (Bravura) today announced that it has signed a contract with a leading Australian fund administration outsourcer, for the implementation of Bravura's Australian tax solution. The organisation will leverage the tax platform to generate new operational efficiencies and enhance customer service delivery, as part of a wider business growth strategy.

The organisation is a leading specialist provider of outsourced middle and back office administration, fund accounting, custodial and unit registry services to a diversified client base of fund managers, trustees and listed investment companies.

The tax platform, which can be a standalone solution, caters for all aspects of modern Australian tax administration. With extensive asset coverage, the platform will deliver optimised tax reporting with the ability to apply both propagation and summation approaches to calculations. The tax platform will provide the flexibility, scalability and performance needed to position the business for future growth.

Jason Tong, Product and Propositions Director - APAC at Bravura Solutions said: 'As the most comprehensive tax solution in the Australian market, Bravura's extensive tax functionality enables us to assist businesses in realising growth opportunities. Our modern and open tax platform, with its proven and mature functionality, means we are well-placed to support their ambitions to drive change and shape the funds landscape in Australia.'

The tax platform implementation project will commence in 2019.

For all media enquiries please contact:

Rahul Badethalav
Head of Strategy, Marketing and Investor Relations
T: +61 2 9018 7879
E: investors@bravurasolutions.com

Disclaimer

Bravura Solutions Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 23:28:02 UTC
