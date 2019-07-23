Brazil 12-Month Inflation Slows to 3.27% in Mid-July as Fuel Prices Declined

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's inflation slowed in the 12 months through mid-July as a stronger real brought down the cost of fuel and as food prices were almost unchanged.

Consumer prices rose 3.27% in the period, after rising 3.84% in the month-earlier period, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE. The inflation rate for the month through mid-July accelerated slightly to 0.09%, from 0.06% in the period through mid-June.

Brazil's real has strengthened against the dollar in recent months as a key pension overhaul has progressed through Congress. The weaker U.S. currency means imported goods, including some fuel, are cheaper in Brazil.

Transportation prices, which includes fuel, declined 0.44% in the month, IBGE said. Food prices increased 0.03% in the month through mid-July after a decline of 0.64% a month ago, when good weather resulted in bumper crops for much fresh produce, .

Brazil's central bank meets next week to decide on monetary policy, and many economists are forecasting a cut to the bank's benchmark Selic lending rate. The country's weak economy, which might have contracted again in the second quarter after shrinking 0.2% in the first quarter, and inflation slower than the bank's 4.25% target means there's room to cut, economists say.

The Selic is currently at a record-low of 6.5%, but economists surveyed by the central bank forecast a rate of 5.5% at the end of this year. The bank is under growing pressure from markets to cut, but policy makers will probably wait, according to André Diz, an economics professor at Sao Paulo-based business school Ibmec.

"I think they'll wait for the international situation to calm down," he said, explaining that uncertainty about the outcome of the Brexit process in the U.K., along with the trade conflict between the U.S. and China will make the bank more cautious.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com