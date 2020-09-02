Brazil Amazon fires likely worst in 10 years, August data incomplete, gov't researcher says

BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The official August data on the
number of fires in Brazil's Amazon needs to be corrected and
will likely show an increase over last year, meaning that blazes
surged to a decade high, a scientist responsible for the figures
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Brazilian media has reported that fires in Brazil's section
of the Amazon rainforest fell by 5% in August, citing data
currently on the website of government space research agency
Inpe that has not been corrected.
Alberto Setzer, a senior scientist at Inpe who is involved
in producing the official fire data, said that the reporting of
finalized data had been delayed by an error with a NASA
satellite.
But once that issue is corrected, it will likely show that
fires increased by between 1% and 2% in August 2020 compared to
the same month a year ago, Setzer said. That would mean it is
the worst spate of fires for the month since August 2010.
"It's going to be up. The number of fires, fire pixels, will
increase. Maybe up to 1 or 2%, I would guess," Setzer said,
referring to spots of heat registered on satellite images.
Inpe's press office directed a request for comment to
Setzer, who gave more details on his calculations and cautioned
that a shift of 1 to 2% is within the margin of error.
The science and technology ministry, which oversees the
space research agency, did not immediately respond to request
for comment.
The press office for President Jair Bolsonaro declined to
comment, directing questions to the office of Vice President
Hamilton Mourao, who has been placed in charge of Amazon
affairs. Mourao's office did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. A spokeswoman for the environment ministry
declined to comment.
A surge in fires in August 2019 to a nine-year high provoked
outcry from global leaders and the public that Brazil was not
doing enough to protect the world's largest rainforest, with
Bolsonaro trading barbs with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Environmental advocates and scientists say that Bolsonaro is
to blame for weakening environmental protections and calling for
the development of the Amazon, emboldening illegal loggers and
land speculators to clear the forest.
The Amazon absorbs vast amounts of carbon dioxide and
scientists say its protection is vital to curbing climate
change.
Inpe published a note on its website on Aug. 19 that said
there had been a problem with NASA's Aqua satellite that
generates the fire data and as a consequence the data had been
incomplete since Aug. 16.
NASA has similarly published notices on its website warning
of issues with the satellite.
Setzer said Inpe has been looking for alternative data
sources in order to correct the problem, estimating that it may
take one to two weeks for the final data to be published.
Once correcting for the data that is almost entirely missing
for the Amazon for Aug. 16, along with smaller differences
generated by missing data for the northern Amazon since then,
the final number should show a slight rise, he said.
(Reporting by Jake Spring, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)