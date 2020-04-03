Brazil Budget for Coronavirus Measures Could Reach 1 Trillion Reais

By Jeffrey T. Lewis



SAO PAULO--The Brazilian government will probably disperse 1 trillion reais over the next few months for the various measures it is implementing to ease the impact on the economy of the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said Friday.

Among the programs already announced, the government is planning to make a payment of 600 reais ($112) per month for three months, already being referred to as a "coronavoucher," to individuals with informal jobs, including domestic workers, delivery people, taxi drivers and others, which alone is expected to cost just over 98 billion reais.

The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro is also offering help to businesses that keep workers employed and increasing funding for the country's health service and for social-assistance programs, among other measures. Some of the programs are offering credits, rather than cash payments, to businesses and state and local governments.

"The volume of resources is formidable," Mr. Guedes said at a press conference. "There's never been such a rapid mobilization of so many resources. We're prepared to respond to emergencies."

Before the start of the coronavirus crisis, Mr. Bolsonaro's administration was working to control government spending and cut the budget deficit and reduce the budgets for healthcare, education and other programs. Last year, Congress approved an overhaul of the country's pension system projected to save more than 800 billion reais over 10 years.

Brazil's Congress is preparing to vote on a constitutional amendment, known as the "war budget" amendment, that will allow the government to account for the spending on the fight against the coronavirus outside of the normal budget figures, allowing the government to sidestep current laws that cap annual spending increases.

The economy ministry said Thursday that Brazil's primary deficit, a calculation that doesn't include government spending on interest costs, will reach 419.2 billion reais this year, or 5.5% of gross domestic product. Mr. Guedes said Friday that the deficit could reach 6% of GDP.

The government's target for the primary deficit this year, before the coronavirus began to spread in Brazil, was 124.1 billion reais.

