Brazil Central Bank Cuts 2020 GDP Forecast, Expects No Growth

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's central bank slashed its growth forecast for gross domestic product for this year, citing the strong impact of the coronavirus on the country's economy.

The bank now expects no GDP growth in 2020, after it in December forecast an expansion of 2.2% for this year, according to its quarterly inflation report, published Thursday.

The bank last week cut its benchmark interest rate by a half point to a record low of 3.75%, and earlier this week said in the minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting that it would use all the tools at its disposal to counteract the effects of the virus on the economy.

Stores, shopping malls and most other non-essential businesses have been ordered to close in Brazil's biggest cities and many of its 26 states, sending economic activity grinding to a halt around the country.

Economists have been cutting their GDP forecasts for the country, with Goldman Sachs predicting a contraction of 0.9% in 2020, down from its prediction in January of an expansion of 2.2% this year.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com