Brazil Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to 4.25% -- Update

02/05/2020 | 05:43pm EST

By Paulo Trevisani and Jeffrey T. Lewis

BRASÍLIA -- Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, as the economy shows mixed signals amid fears of a global slowdown, and indicated an end to the current rate-cutting cycle.

The bank trimmed its benchmark Selic rate by a quarter percentage point as expected, to 4.25%, continuing the series of record-breaking cuts launched in 2016, when the Selic was at 14.25%. The previous four cuts were by half a percentage point each.

In its postmeeting statement, the bank said that, given the current state of the business cycle and the lag in the effects of lower rates on the economy, it is "appropriate to interrupt the monetary easing process."

Emily Weis, a strategist at State Street financial services in Boston, said that, between a weak economy and inflation risks, "the bank is treading a tightrope."

"The central bank is supporting economic recovery" by cutting rates, she said. But it may be best to leave rates steady and keep a close eye on consumer prices from now on, as further cuts could undermine the currency and fuel inflation. Today's monetary decision "was expected to be a one-and-done situation," Ms. Weis said.

Economists surveyed weekly by the central bank forecast gross domestic product expanding 2.3% this year. That would be the fastest pace since 2013, when GDP rose 3%. But their optimism has been tempered by recent economic data. Industrial production dropped more than expected in December and falling exports led to an unusual trade deficit in January.

The coronavirus outbreak could also hurt Brazilian growth. No cases have been confirmed in the country, but since the epidemic's epicenter, China, is the largest buyer of Brazil's exports, economists are starting to trim their growth forecasts.

The hurdles to economic expansion mean the Selic could end the year at 4.25% or lower without stoking inflation, economists say.

Brazil's consumer prices rose 4.3% in 2019, slightly above the central bank's target of 4.25%. The target for 2020 is 4%, but economists forecast inflation for this year at 3.4%.

Forecasts for controlled inflation stem from the fact that businesses still have ample idle capacity after six years of recession or sluggish growth while unemployment, though falling slowly, is still high at 11%.

"We'd have to grow at 4% or so to put the inflation target at risk," said economist and former central-bank director Alexandre Schwartsman. He sees the Selic stabilizing at 6% or 7% in a few years as slack in the economy and unemployment fall, but for now he thinks it could be cut even lower, to 4%.

"There's enormous space to hire more people, but at some point we'll have to make a soft landing," he said.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com and Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

