Brazil Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to 5% -- Update

By Paulo Trevisani and Jeffrey T. Lewis

Brazil's central bank cut rates for the third time in as many months, extending a period of historically low borrowing costs that is changing consumers' and investors' behavior in a country long accustomed to high inflation and expensive credit.

The bank's monetary policy committee cut its benchmark Selic rate to 5% from 5.5% and said the benign outlook for consumer prices means at least one more half-point cut is probably in store.

The inflation scenario "should permit an additional adjustment of the same magnitude," the bank said in its statement announcing the cut.

The bank was less clear about what comes after the next policy meeting, in December, saying the current stage of the business cycle calls for caution regarding its next steps.

The Bank's goal with urging caution is to rein in excessively optimistic forecasts in markets regarding how far the rate cuts could go, according to Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset Management in São Paulo.

"It was about time they put an end to the low-rate madness, with analysts forecasting rates as low as 3.75%. That would be dangerous," he said, adding 4.5% is a good level for the Selic given the current economic situation.

Brazil's gross domestic product is forecast to expand less than 1% this year amid a slow recovery from the country's worst recession on record in 2015 and 2016. The slow economy and high unemployment are helping keep consumer prices in check, giving the bank room to continue cutting rates from the October 2016 peak of 14.25%, economists say.

Growth is forecast to pick up next year, with economists surveyed by the central bank forecasting a 2% expansion. The acceleration in Brazil is coming as other big economies around the world are slowing down. The Federal Reserve earlier Wednesday cut rates for the third time this year as it tries to sustain the U.S.'s longest expansion on record.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is pushing for legislation meant to unleash business activity by reducing red tape and opening Brazil's closed economy to trade. Analysts say there is enough idle capacity in the economy that it would take at least a year for faster growth to pressure prices, and economists surveyed by the central bank forecast the Selic will end this year and next year at 4.5%.

"There clearly is room for further rate cuts," said Nicola Tingas, chief economist at the National Association of Credit Institutions, or Acrefi. "We need stimulus for the economy."

Mr. Tingas added Brazil has come a long way from the years of high inflation in the 1980s and 1990s, when prices nearly doubled in some weeks and interest rates were so high that few consumers could afford to borrow.

Now price increases are under control, with the 12-month inflation rate at 2.89% in September, more than a full percentage point below the bank's 4.25% target. Borrowing by Brazilian households rose 8% in September from a year earlier.

The unprecedented low-rate stretch also is changing investment habits. Brazilians have long favored government bonds because of their fat yields, but falling rates are pushing many local investors to buy stocks instead, even as the economy struggles.

Data compiled by the Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association show that in the 12-month period through September investment in government bonds expanded 8.5%, while in the same period it grew fourfold in stocks.

"There's a revolution under way," said Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, a former central banker and now chief executive at investment firm Mauá Capital. "Investors are seeking assets linked to the real economy" instead of lending to the government, he said.

Adding to the prospect of lower rates, Brazil's Congress last week gave final approval to changes in the constitution erasing retirement perks enjoyed mostly by well-paid public servants at a high cost to taxpayers. The changes are expected to save the government around $200 billion over the next decade, potentially increasing Brasília's capacity to spur growth.

The bank recognized that progress has been made in making changes to Brazil's economic policies, and called for the process to continue.

"Persevering in this process is essential to allow for the consolidation of the reduction of the structural interest rate and for a sustainable economic recovery," the statement said.

The central bank is scheduled to discuss rates again Dec. 11, which will be the last meeting in 2019.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com and Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com