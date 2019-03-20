Brazil Central Bank Leaves Selic Rate Unchanged at 6.5% -- Update

By Paulo Trevisani and Jeffrey T. Lewis

BRASÍLIA -- Brazil's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at its all-time low for the eighth consecutive meeting as financial markets await the outcome of the government's efforts to get a pension overhaul proposal through Congress.

The bank Wednesday kept its Selic rate at 6.5%, where it has been for one year. In a statement, the bank reiterated that the economy still needs "stimulative" interest rates and that the progress of economic reforms are vital to maintaining low inflation in the medium- and long-term.

The bank added that "caution, serenity, and perseverance in monetary policy decisions, even in the face of volatile scenarios, have been instrumental in pursuing its primary objective of keeping the inflation path towards the targets."

This is the first monetary policy decision under the bank's new president, Roberto Campos Neto. He took over earlier this month promising to continue the work of his predecessor, Ilan Goldfajn, who oversaw a sharp slowdown in inflation and drove the Selic to its current level, the lowest on record.

"Monetary stability is an asset for the whole society," Mr. Campos Neto said in his inaugural speech earlier this month. "Monetary policy has helped [increase] people's well-being."

The perspective of continuity is widely seen as a positive development.

"This is good because [Mr. Goldfajn] had a high-level communication with markets," said João Pedro Ribeiro, Nomura's Latin America strategist in New York.

Brazil's economic performance has been disappointing over the past five years, and analysts are trimming their growth forecasts for 2019. Economists say an even lower Selic rate would help boost private-sector investment, fueling growth and creating jobs without pressuring prices, but most expect the central bank to stay put.

Given the weak economy, "they could cut rates right now, but they're saying they're going to leave the Selic unchanged for some time," until there is more progress on the passage of the pension reforms through Congress, said André Perfeito, an economist at the Necton brokerage in São Paulo.

Economists have cut their 2019 economic growth forecasts to 2.01%. from 2.48% a month ago, according to a weekly central bank survey published Monday. The unemployment rate remains high, at 12%. Prices are tame, with inflation forecast to end this year at 4%, a quarter of a percentage point below target.

If Congress refuses or substantially waters down the pension overhaul bill, which is meant to reduce public spending, analysts say investors would sell off Brazilian currency and stocks on fears an expanding debt load could go unpaid. That, in turn, would fuel inflation and force the bank to raise rates.

But if lawmakers back the bill, which aims to fix Brazil's broken social-security system by imposing a higher minimum retirement age and steeper contributions, it could pave the way for even lower rates, economists say.

Mr. Silveira and other economists are optimistic that Congress will pass the overhaul. But the unpopular bill, which amends the constitution and requires at least three-fifths of votes in both houses of Congress to pass, is under fire.

"We will get people to pressure representatives into voting down the pension reform," said Paulo Pimenta, leader of the Workers' Party, the largest opposition group in the House. "Lawmakers won't run the risk of angering their voters."

The political battle is expected to go on for months, during which period the Selic is forecast to remain stable, as long as growth and inflation prospects don't change much. Economists surveyed by the central bank forecast the Selic to end this year at 6.5%, with it rising to 7.75% in 2020.

The central bank's monetary policy committee is scheduled to make its next decision May 8.

