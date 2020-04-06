Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brazil-China diplomatic spat escalates over coronavirus supplies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 01:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Education Minister Abraham Weintraub attends a session at the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia

Renewed attacks on China by a member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's inner circle soured diplomatic relations again on Monday as the education minister accused Chinese medical equipment makers of profiteering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil's Education Minister Abraham Weintraub suggested in a Twitter post, which he later deleted on Sunday, that the disease would help China "dominate the world." He referenced a cartoon character with a speech impediment to mock Chinese accents.

The Chinese embassy in Brazil, which had traded barbs last month with Bolsonaro's son for comparing China's handling of the disease to the former Soviet Union's Chernobyl nuclear disaster, denounced the minister in a statement on Monday.

"These completely absurd and despicable declarations, with their racist character and unspeakable objectives, have caused negative influences in the healthy development of bilateral relations," the Chinese embassy tweeted early on Monday.

Brazil's Education Ministry declined comment on the matter, and Weintraub did not respond to a request for comment.

In a radio interview, the minister said he was not racist. He also redoubled his attacks on China for its handling of the pandemic, accusing Chinese manufacturers of profiteering.

Weintraub said he would only apologize in exchange for a bargain on mechanical ventilators for university hospitals.

"Have them deliver 1,000 ventilators to my hospitals and I'll go down to the embassy and say, 'I'm an idiot,'" he told Radio Bandeirantes on Monday morning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put renewed pressure on Brazil's relationship with China, its largest trading partner and the world's main producer of medical supplies, underscoring deep fault lines in Bolsonaro's government.

Weintraub is among advisers to Bolsonaro, including his sons and Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, who call for closer alignment with the United States and caution towards China, the main buyer of Brazil's farm goods and iron ore.

Last week, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said that China had ditched some Brazilian equipment orders when the U.S. government sent more than 20 cargo planes to the country to buy the same products.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the COVID-19 respiratory disease as a "little flu", stirring up political conflicts for denouncing governors' social-distancing orders, which he sees as economically disastrous.

As the death toll from the epidemic rises, opinion polls show that an overwhelming majority of Brazilians are in favor of the restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that new cases had doubled in the previous five days to 11,130, with deaths doubling to 486 since April 1.

More than half of the deaths have been in Brazil's most populous state Sao Paulo, where Governor Joao Doria where Governor Joao Doria on Monday extended the quarantine for 15 days until April 22, and said police have been authorized to break up public gatherings.

By Eduardo Simões

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43pBANK OF JAMAICA : 14-Day Repo Auction Results
PU
01:43pBank of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement
PU
01:43pGerald International Limited v. Republic of Sierra Leone (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/31)
PU
01:39pEXCLUSIVE : Qatar Petroleum - coronavirus turmoil will not stop LNG expansion abroad
RE
01:33pEnbridge running Mainline with unused space as Canada cuts oil output
RE
01:32pInitial steps to implement Instex are positive but not sufficient - Rouhani
RE
01:28pPanic buying, trade curbs cause shortages of coronavirus drugs in EU
RE
01:17pBrazil-China diplomatic spat escalates over coronavirus supplies
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Zoom shares slip over security concerns, rising competition
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group