Brazil Consumer Prices Declined in April as Fuel Prices Dropped -- Update

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's consumer prices fell at the fastest pace in 21 years in the 12 months through April as demand slumped amid the social distancing measures implemented to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Consumer prices declined 0.31% from March, the biggest monthly decline since 1998, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Friday. Prices increased 2.4% from a year earlier, the slowest 12-month figure since February, 1999.

The social distancing measures implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus are having a deep impact on Brazil's economy, with activity plunging as non-essential businesses shut down and consumers stay home. Consumer and business confidence have hit record lows and economists forecast an economic contraction of about 5% this year.

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by three-quarters of a point to a record low of 3% on Wednesday, saying the current economic situation in Brazil calls for an unusually large monetary stimulus and signalling another cut at its next meeting in mid-June.

Even with lower interest rates, the outlook for growth, and demand, is still bleak, Jason Vieira, chief economist at the Infinity Asset brokerage in Sao Paulo, said. Banks' appetite for lending is likely to decline and consumers are cutting way back on their spending, he said.

"Things are really bad, and they won't get better for a while. There are just a lot of things that people aren't buying at the moment," Mr. Vieira said.

The coronavirus crisis has hit economic activity around the world, sending demand for oil lower, and prices plunging, in March and April. The price of transport in Brazil, which includes fuel prices, fell 2.66% in April from March, as the cost of ethanol plunged 13.51%, gasoline was 9.31% cheaper in the month and the cost of diesel fell 6.09%.

Those declines outweighed a 1.79% increase in food prices associated with binge buying in early April as consumers cleared supermarket shelves to stock up for the long wait at home.

"Demand was stronger at first because people ran out to stores to get food," Breno Martins, an economist at Mongeral Aegon in Rio de Janeiro, said.

Prices for many other items also fell in the month. The cost of household products, including furniture and appliances, declined 1.37% in April, and health and beauty aids cost 0.22% less, the IBGE said.

