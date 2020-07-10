Brazil Consumer Prices Rise in June After Two Months of Declines

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's consumer price index increased in June, after two months of declines, as the cost of fuel increased and demand for other products rose with increasing demand while some businesses reopened.

Consumer prices increased 0.26% from May, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Friday. Prices rose 2.13% from a year earlier. In May, prices fell 0.38% and increased 1.88% from a year earlier.

Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, raised prices for gasoline and other fuels at its refineries in May, and those increases reached the gas pump in June, according to Carlos Pedroso, senior economist at Banco MUFG Brasil in São Paulo. That, along with seasonal food price increases pushed the price index back into positive territory last month, he said.

Various economic indicators, including industrial production and retail sales, showed recovery in May as activity began to pick up. March and April saw sharp declines as consumers stayed home and non-essential businesses closed because of social-distancing measures.

Brazil's central bank bank cut its benchmark Selic interest rate to a record 2.25%, from 3%, at its most recent meeting and in its statement left the door open for another small cut in August. The median forecast of 108 economists surveyed by the central bank is for the Selic to fall to 2% by the end of the year.

But the increase in activity and the return to price increases are expected to continue and would probably encourage the central bank to leave the rate unchanged at its August meeting, Mr. Pedroso said.

"They won't need to do anything else to stimulate the economy," he said.

Food and drink prices rose 0.38% in June from May, after an increase of 0.24% in May, IBGE said Friday. Transport prices, including fuel, increased 0.31% in the month, after a decline of 1.9% in May. Gasoline prices rose 3.24% in the month, IBGE said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com