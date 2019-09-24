Brazil Consumer Prices Rose 3.22% in 12 Months Through Mid-September

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian consumer prices increased at the same pace in the 12 months through mid-September as in the previous 12-month period as higher housing prices outweighed a decline in the cost of food.

Consumer prices rose 3.22% in the period, Brazil's Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Tuesday. The inflation rate for the month through mid-September accelerated slightly to 0.09% from 0.08% in the period through mid-August.

The cost of food declined 0.34% in the month as recent good harvests brought supply back in to line with demand after hot, dry weather at the start of this year boosted prices. The 0.76% increase in the price of housing was mostly the result of the eighth consecutive monthly rise in the price of electricity, the IBGE said.

The outlook for inflation remains stable in coming months, as food increases are expected to stay moderate, according to economists. That, along with Brazil's sluggish economic growth and abundant idle capacity should allow the country's central bank to continue cutting interest rates.

"The outlook is good for more rate cuts," said Flavio Serrano, chief economist at Haitong Banco do Investimento do Brasil.

The Central Bank of Brazil reduced its benchmark lending rate, the Selic, to a record low of 5.5% at its monetary policy meeting last week, and indicated it's ready to continue easing at the next meeting, in October. The bank's inflation target for this year is 4.25%.

Mr. Serrano said it expects the bank to reduce to Selic to 4.75% over the next two meetings in what's left of this year, a half point at the next meeting and a quarter point at December's meeting.

The cost of energy increased 2.31% in the month through mid-September and is up 11.55% this year, the statistics agency said. The price of tomatoes had the biggest decline in the food group, with a drop of 24.83% in the month, the IBGE said.

