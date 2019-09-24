Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brazil Consumer Prices Rose 3.22% in 12 Months Through Mid-September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:36am EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian consumer prices increased at the same pace in the 12 months through mid-September as in the previous 12-month period as higher housing prices outweighed a decline in the cost of food.

Consumer prices rose 3.22% in the period, Brazil's Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Tuesday. The inflation rate for the month through mid-September accelerated slightly to 0.09% from 0.08% in the period through mid-August.

The cost of food declined 0.34% in the month as recent good harvests brought supply back in to line with demand after hot, dry weather at the start of this year boosted prices. The 0.76% increase in the price of housing was mostly the result of the eighth consecutive monthly rise in the price of electricity, the IBGE said.

The outlook for inflation remains stable in coming months, as food increases are expected to stay moderate, according to economists. That, along with Brazil's sluggish economic growth and abundant idle capacity should allow the country's central bank to continue cutting interest rates.

"The outlook is good for more rate cuts," said Flavio Serrano, chief economist at Haitong Banco do Investimento do Brasil.

The Central Bank of Brazil reduced its benchmark lending rate, the Selic, to a record low of 5.5% at its monetary policy meeting last week, and indicated it's ready to continue easing at the next meeting, in October. The bank's inflation target for this year is 4.25%.

Mr. Serrano said it expects the bank to reduce to Selic to 4.75% over the next two meetings in what's left of this year, a half point at the next meeting and a quarter point at December's meeting.

The cost of energy increased 2.31% in the month through mid-September and is up 11.55% this year, the statistics agency said. The price of tomatoes had the biggest decline in the food group, with a drop of 24.83% in the month, the IBGE said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.28% 4.5789 Delayed Quote.2.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:03aIndonesia sets aside $700 million as fiscal buffer in 2020 budget
RE
09:03aFed Adds $30 Billion to Financial System in Latest Transaction This Month
DJ
09:01aTrump Heads Into 2020 Election in Search of a Blockbuster Deal
DJ
08:55aCPPIB EXPLORES SALE OF 39% STAKE IN CAR PARK MANAGER INTERPARKING : sources
RE
08:52aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander InnoVentures backs Securitize, a blockchain startup for issuing digital securities
PU
08:52aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Enhancing Efficiency of the Transmission of Recent Policy Decisions to Market Lending Rates
PU
08:50aGoogle wins landmark case limiting 'right to be forgotten' to Europe
RE
08:47aTVET INSTITUTIONS AND THE WORLD OF WORK IN THE ARAB REGION : Enhancing institutionalized partnerships
PU
08:45aWall Street set to open higher as Mnuchin comments allay trade concerns
RE
08:43aARCBLOCK : to Attend Ethereum Devcon 5 in Osaka, Japan and Preparing for Token Swap Services
PR
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : new LiDAR lasers allow autonomous vehicles to “see” farther and more e..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : AND TAKEDA ENTER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DISCOVER CLINICAL CANDIDATES ACROSS MULTIPLE ..
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group