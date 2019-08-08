By Paulo Trevisani

BRASILIA--Brazil consumer prices weakened in July as food costs remained stable and transportation prices declined in the month.

Consumer prices rose 0.19% in July from June, the lowest reading for the month since 2014, and increased 3.22% from a year earlier, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Thursday. In June, prices rose 0.01% in the month, and increased 3.37% from a year earlier.

Bumper crops of fruits and vegetables have pushed prices for those foods down. Food and beverages inflation was just 0.01% in July, IBGE said. Fuel prices fell 2.79%.

Brazil's inflation has been undershooting the central bank 4.25% target, allowing for record-low borrowing costs. Last week, the bank cut its benchmark Selic rate to 6% from 6.5% and further cuts are expected as the economy remains weak. Economists surveyed weekly by the bank forecast a 5.25% Selic by the end of the year.

