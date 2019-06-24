Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brazil Current-Account Result Swung to $662 Million Surplus in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 10:10am EDT

By Paulo Trevisani

BRASILIA--Brazil's current-account result reversed to a $662 million surplus in May from a deficit of $62 million in April, the country's central bank said Monday.

The 12-month current-account deficit reached $13.9 billion in May, or 0.75% of gross domestic product, up from $13.7 billion or 0.73% of GDP the month before.

The result adds to a nearly steady streak of positive current-account results in Brazil for the past few years, thanks mainly to continuous trade surpluses, as the weakened economy and currency curbed purchases of foreign goods and services.

The central bank said the May trade surplus was $5.7 billion, versus $5.6 billion a year earlier.

Net foreign direct investment rose to $7.1 billion in May from $7 billion in April, the bank said. FDI totaled $96.6 billion in the 12 months through May, compared with $92.5 billion in the comparable period through April.

Brazilian economists surveyed weekly by the central bank forecast the yearly current-account deficit to end 2019 at $23 billion, with a $50.5 billion annual trade surplus and $84.3 billion in FDI.

Write to Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:25aCATIE CENTRO AGRONÓMICO TROPICAL DE INVES : Research on the diversity and abundance of bats associated with cattle landscapes in Campeche
PU
10:25aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Eric J. Pan, Director of CFTC's Office of International Affairs, to Leave the Agency
PU
10:24aU.S. Supreme Court invalidates law banning foul language trademarks
RE
10:23aDollar dips on U.S. rate-cut bets, bitcoin on fire
RE
10:22aDollar dips on U.S. rate-cut bets, bitcoin on fire
RE
10:20aTrump Says Federal Reserve 'Doesn't Know What It Is Doing'
DJ
10:18aTSX flat as mining sector offsets losses in cannabis shares
RE
10:10aBrazil Current-Account Result Swung to $662 Million Surplus in May
DJ
10:10aMexican Inflation Eased in Early June
DJ
10:03aIEA concerned about Middle East tensions, stands ready to act
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour free to focus on home market after retreat from China
5Oil falls on demand concerns after gains on Mideast tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About