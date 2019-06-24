Brazil Current-Account Result Swung to $662 Million Surplus in May

By Paulo Trevisani

BRASILIA--Brazil's current-account result reversed to a $662 million surplus in May from a deficit of $62 million in April, the country's central bank said Monday.

The 12-month current-account deficit reached $13.9 billion in May, or 0.75% of gross domestic product, up from $13.7 billion or 0.73% of GDP the month before.

The result adds to a nearly steady streak of positive current-account results in Brazil for the past few years, thanks mainly to continuous trade surpluses, as the weakened economy and currency curbed purchases of foreign goods and services.

The central bank said the May trade surplus was $5.7 billion, versus $5.6 billion a year earlier.

Net foreign direct investment rose to $7.1 billion in May from $7 billion in April, the bank said. FDI totaled $96.6 billion in the 12 months through May, compared with $92.5 billion in the comparable period through April.

Brazilian economists surveyed weekly by the central bank forecast the yearly current-account deficit to end 2019 at $23 billion, with a $50.5 billion annual trade surplus and $84.3 billion in FDI.

Write to Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com