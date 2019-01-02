Log in
Brazil Dec Trade Surplus $6.6 Billion Vs Surplus $4.06 Billion In Nov

01/02/2019 | 06:32pm CET

By Paulo Trevisani

BRASILIA--Brazil posted a stronger-than-expected trade surplus in 2018 as exports reached a five-year high, the country's economy ministry said Wednesday.

The year's surplus of $58.3 billion was higher than the $57.1 billion forecast by economists surveyed weekly by the central bank. The same economists forecast the surplus weakening to $52 billion in 2019.

In December, Brazil recorded a $6.6 billion surplus, the ministry said, up from $4.06 surplus the month before.

The ministry said Brazil exported $239.5 billion in 2018 and imported $181.2 billion. Commodities such as iron ore, soybeans and sugar make up the core of Brazilian sales to the world.

The country has been reporting trade surpluses since 2015, thanks mainly to a fierce recession that made imports decline faster than exports, economists say. Both have been going up since last year as the economy slowly recovered.

Analysts now expect Brazil to import more, denting the trade balance as the economic recovery continues and local businesses need to purchase equipment and supplies from overseas.

"Brazil needs to import much of everything," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist at Necton brokerage firm.

The economy is expected to have grown a little more than 1% in 2018 and to reach 2.55% in 2019.

The country's new president, Jair Bolsonaro, inaugurated Tuesday, has promised to improve the country's competitiveness.

--Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

