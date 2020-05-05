Brazil Industrial Production Dropped in March on Coronavirus Measures

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's industrial production dropped in March, as non-essential businesses closed in many states during the month to try to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Production fell a seasonally adjusted 9.1%, the biggest drop for the month since a truckers strike in May of 2018, and fell 3.8% from a year earlier, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Wednesday. In February, IBGE reported that production rose a revised 0.7% in the month and shrank a revised 0.3% from a year earlier.

Many Brazilian states only started to implement social distancing policies towards the end of March, so the month's figures don't capture the full effect on the economy of government efforts to protect citizens from the virus and the figures for April are also expected to show another steep plunge in output.

The drop in production in March was remarkable not just for its size, "but also for the breadth of the various industries affected," said IBGE research manager André Macedo.

Output fell in all four of the major economic categories analyzed by the agency, and in 23 of the 26 product categories, Mr. Macedo said.

