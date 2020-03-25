Log in
Brazil Inflation Slows to 0.02% in Month Through Mid-March on Cheaper Flights

03/25/2020 | 08:43am EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's inflation rate slowed in the month through mid-March as lower fuel costs and a drop in demand helped bring down the price of airline tickets.

The inflation rate for the month through mid-March fell to 0.02%, the slowest pace for the month since at least 1994, from 0.22% in the month through mid-February, Brazil's Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 3.67% in the year through mid-March, after an increase of 4.21% in the 12 months through mid-February.

Inflation was already slowing in Brazil amid the country's sluggish economic growth, even before the coronavirus began its rapid spread throughout the world. The mid-March figures already capture the early days of the impact of the coronavirus on prices and on the economy, and pressure on prices should diminish even more in coming months as store closings lead to a sharp drop in demand.

With the outlook for slower inflation and a slowdown in the economy, Brazil's central bank is likely to cut its benchmark interest rate from the current record low of 3.75%, according to Andre Galhardo, chief economist at the Analise Economica Consultoria economic consultancy in Sao Paulo. The bank has already cut the benchmark rate twice this year, by a quarter point at the start of February and by a half point last week.

"The central bank isn't worried about inflation now," he said. "Lower rates won't have much of an effect when demand is dropping so quickly, the bank is more likely to cut as a signal to markets that its being vigilant and working to help the economy."

The price of airline tickets plummeted 16.88% in the month through mid-March amid lower fuel prices and a decline in demand amid growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus. Fuel prices fell 1.19% in the month, as the cost of gasoline declined 1.18% and diesel fuel was 1.95% cheaper.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

