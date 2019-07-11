Brazil May Retail Sales Slipped 0.1% Amid High Unemployment, Weak Economy

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian retail sales declined slightly in May from April as the country's anemic economic growth and high unemployment kept shoppers out of stores.

Sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1% and rose 1% from May, 2018, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE said Thursday.

Brazil's unemployment rate has been at or above 12% since the start of the year, while the number of people with jobs but who would like to work more reached the highest level since 2012 in the three months through April, leaving consumers with less money to spend.

With the economy forecast to grow less than 1% this year, after contracting 0.2% in the first quarter, economists say the outlook is for retail sales to remain weak in coming months.

Sales of "other personal and household items" declined 1.4% in May from April, while sales of fuels and lubricants fell 0.8% in the month, the IBGE said. Sales of clothing and shoes increased 1.7% and sales at hypermarkets and supermarkets rose 1.4%.

