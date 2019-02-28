Brazil Posted Lackluster Economic Growth in 2018 -- Update

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO -- Brazil's economic growth disappointed in 2018 after a truckers strike almost halfway through the year slammed manufacturing, and government- and consumer-spending restraint sapped demand.

Gross domestic product increased 1.1% during 2018, and expanded at the same pace in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, Brazilian statistics agency IBGE said Thursday. GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in the fourth quarter from the previous period, compared with revised growth of 0.5% in the third quarter.

The pace of economic growth disappointed economists, who at the start of last year were expecting an expansion of closer to 3% for the year. A series of events, including the crippling truckers strike in the second quarter that shut down factories around the country, weighed on growth.

"Growth last year was strongly affected by the truckers strike. And in the fourth quarter, even though the economy was growing, there were a lot of investments that businesses delayed because they were waiting for the new government to take office," said Othon Almeida, a market development specialist at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in São Paulo.

The 10-day strike at the end of May, during which truckers blockaded highways around the country, halted shipments to factories, shops and hospitals and hurt Brazil's key agricultural sector by slowing exports and deliveries of needed supplies.

The country's farmers had produced another record crop of soybeans in 2018, before the strike began, but growth was slight in comparison to 2017's bumper crops. The sector expanded 0.1% last year from 2017, the IBGE said.

Brazil held presidential elections in October, and the outcome was unclear for months before voting, pushing many of the country's businesses to hold back on investment. An economic crisis in neighboring Argentina, a major market for Brazilian industrial exports, also hit demand for those products.

"All those things have negative effects on growth," said Pedro Ramos, head of economic analysis at Porto Alegre-based financial cooperative Sicredi, adding that Brazil has passed through several tumultuous years that have included a deep recession, a president being impeached and removed from office and a giant corruption scandal centered on the country's biggest company and its construction industry.

"It's hard for the economy to grow, to find companies to invest here, with so much volatility," he said.

Former President Michel Temer, who took office in 2016 after President Dilma Rousseff was ousted, reined in spending as he struggled to control the budget deficit and reduced domestic demand as a result. Government spending was stagnant in 2018 compared with 2017, according to the IBGE.

With the inauguration on Jan. 1 of President Jair Bolsonaro, after an election campaign in which the law-and-order candidate also promised to make changes to the country's insolvent pension system, economists and investors are cautiously optimistic about growth in 2019.

Mr. Bolsonaro's win and the big gains by his party in Congress have financial markets and investors more optimistic that some form of the proposal presented to lawmakers earlier this month will become law.

Indeed, some businesses in Brazil say they already saw a change in sentiment starting in the fourth quarter of last year, after Mr. Bolsonaro's lopsided election victory, and economists are forecasting economic growth of about 2.5% in 2019.

"We have a very good sense of what's going on in the economy because we serve the whole market, from big public companies to IT geeks," said Luis Gonçalves, senior vice president of Dell Technologies in Brazil.

Dell is seeing more companies committing to projects and more consumers seeking credit for new purchases, Mr. Gonçalves said. "There's a change in the mood for the better."

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com